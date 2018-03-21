Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 

•IGP deploys personnel

Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the Nigerian Armed Forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi, in Yobe State, where Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Secondary and Technical College.

In a report released on Monday, AI blamed the armed forces for the girls’ abduction and also, claimed the country’s security forces were hinted of Boko Haram’s planned attack on the town but did nothing to avert the situation.

But, the DHQ fired back, yesterday, and insisted that contrary to AI’s claims, “no security force was informed of the Dapchi schoolgirls’ abduction.”

Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, who made this known in a statement said:

“Some of our services chiefs, senior commanders persecuting the war against insurgency and even some heads of security and paramilitary services are from the North East.

“They have put their lives on the line severally, to end the madness in the North East. It is, therefore, unfair for AI that does not care if the country survives as a united, indivisible entity, to come up every time to put doubts in the minds of the people about the military that has remained dedicated to keeping the country one.

“Amnesty International always brings out damming reports about the Nigerian military; at strategic points. They did that accurately in the previous administration and the United States of America invoked the Leahy Law against Nigeria, at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency.

“Within this year, AI issued reports against the military in January 2018, February 2018 and now, March 2018. The question is; what is the motive of AI? The answer is simple; President Trump of the United States of America has agreed to collaborate with the current government of Nigeria to end insurgency in the North East and AI wants to do everything within its powers to make sure that the US-Nigeria Anti-Terrorism cooperation does not succeed; in accordance with their paymasters design.

“The question AI has not answered satisfactorily is; which of the security forces and what unit was informed that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters were heading towards Dapchi where they abducted the schoolgirls? What was the telephone numbers used to inform the military or the Police?

Also, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris disclosed, yesterday, that Police Mobile Force would be deployed to all the schools in the North East as part of measures to forestall future occurrence.

Idris said this in Abuja, yesterday, at the Force Headquarters, during a meeting with the Squadron of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Special Protection Unit (SPU) Commanders.

The meeting was held as part of preparation for the withdrawal of personnel from VIPs.

On the withdrawal of personnel from political office holders and Very Important Persons (VIPs), the IGP said the withdrawal would be nationwide and that they would be withdrawn latest April 20.