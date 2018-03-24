The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Nigerians misunderstood Bill Gates on ERGP, says FG 
24th March 2018 - JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed
24th March 2018 - 5 OAU students arrested, remanded in prison
24th March 2018 - 2019: CAN backs Ugwuanyi’s re-election
24th March 2018 - Ibori shows evidence of corruption case against London police
24th March 2018 - FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari
24th March 2018 - Fear of failure is a business killer
24th March 2018 - B.M.Dzukogi: My interest in young writers
24th March 2018 - Nigeria Prize for Literature: Search for new laureate begins
24th March 2018 - Songwriters: Uncelebrated heroes in the creative industry
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed

JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed

— 24th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

There has been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the appointment of a new Director Military Intelligence and an acting Provost Marshall.
The appointment Friday now has Major-General S.A Adebayo, as the new Director Military Intelligence (DMI), while Brigadier-General H. Ahmed, is acting Provost Marshal (Army).
The redeployment, Daily Sun gathered, might not be unconnected with the allegation of negligence in the area of intelligence gathering and information management concerning the abduction of the female students of Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State by the Boko Haram terrorists group.
Others affected in the redeployment, contained in a document of posting and appointment/amendment of Nigerian Army officers, signed by Major-General F. Yamaha, Military Secretary (Army), included Majors-General H. Garba, who is now Chief of Defence Logistics, K I Abdulkareem, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, A. A. Tarfa, former DMI, to Nigerian Army Corp of Artillery as Corps Commander and A. M. Dikko, to Defence Headquarters.
Others are I O Rabiu, J B Olawunmi, Corp Commander Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, G Oyefosobi, Commander, NATRAC, KAY Isiyaku, A T Haman, former Provost Marshall is to move to the DHQ, as Director Peace Keeping Operations, M O Uzoh, DHQ, AM Aliyu, to Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and HTZ Vintinaba, to DHQ.
Also affected were Brigadiers-General FOE Pearce, NAWC, S. Mohammed, Acting Director DMPIA, and A A Aribiyi.
Sources told Daily Sun, that while the Army authorities might not be taking the allegations by Amnesty International for its inability to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading towards a town where the schoolgirls were abducted, it is also not taking the warning contained in a memo dated February, 8, from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), alerting of an impending attack by the terrorists lightly.

Besides, Pesident Muhammadu Buhari’s warning to security chiefs earlier on Fridayay to sit up or have themselves to blame as he could no longer tolerate any lapses in the security sector, was also not being taken lightly by Army authorities.

It was also gathered that the Army authorities which felt very embarrassed over the abduction which was described as disgraceful by the Federal Government is digging deep to get to the root of the matter.

In the coming days, more changes should be expected according to sources to pave a new course for the counter terrorists war.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th March 2018 at 10:35 am
    Reply

    The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. Any this territory native who do not quit now the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are behind the school girls abduction and release. If your child is still in their hostage in the name of refusal to convert to Islamic Religion, it is fairy tales of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerians misunderstood Bill Gates on ERGP, says FG 

— 24th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Following comments made by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery Growth plan (ERGP) does not address the needs of Nigerians, the Federal Government, in a swift reaction, said Nigerians misunderstood him.  The government explained that Mr. Gates’ comments depicted that human capital development should have been explicitly indicated…

  • JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed

    — 24th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja There has been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the appointment of a new Director Military Intelligence and an acting Provost Marshall. The appointment Friday now has Major-General S.A Adebayo, as the new Director Military Intelligence (DMI), while Brigadier-General H. Ahmed, is acting Provost Marshal (Army). The redeployment, Daily Sun…

  • 5 OAU students arrested, remanded in prison

    — 24th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike Five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife were arrested by Osun State Police Command for protesting against the decision of the university management to evict some students from the hostels. The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) in a statement made available to Saturday Sun and signed by the National Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo,…

  • 2019: CAN backs Ugwuanyi’s re-election

    — 24th March 2018

    The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter has offered special prayers for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 and God’s continuous favour on him to fulfill his heart desires for the state. Rising from a “Mega Prayer Rally”, tagged: “Enugu State is in the Hands of God”, which was attended by…

  • Ibori shows evidence of corruption case against London police

    — 24th March 2018

    As the case between the London Metropolitan Police and Chief James Onanefe Ibori and associates entered the second day at the Court of Appeal on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in London, Ibori’s legal team has showed overwhelming evidence of police corruption. In a statement, Chief Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, said that a police officer,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share