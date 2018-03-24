JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed

Molly Kilete, Abuja

There has been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the appointment of a new Director Military Intelligence and an acting Provost Marshall.

The appointment Friday now has Major-General S.A Adebayo, as the new Director Military Intelligence (DMI), while Brigadier-General H. Ahmed, is acting Provost Marshal (Army).

The redeployment, Daily Sun gathered, might not be unconnected with the allegation of negligence in the area of intelligence gathering and information management concerning the abduction of the female students of Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State by the Boko Haram terrorists group.

Others affected in the redeployment, contained in a document of posting and appointment/amendment of Nigerian Army officers, signed by Major-General F. Yamaha, Military Secretary (Army), included Majors-General H. Garba, who is now Chief of Defence Logistics, K I Abdulkareem, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, A. A. Tarfa, former DMI, to Nigerian Army Corp of Artillery as Corps Commander and A. M. Dikko, to Defence Headquarters.

Others are I O Rabiu, J B Olawunmi, Corp Commander Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, G Oyefosobi, Commander, NATRAC, KAY Isiyaku, A T Haman, former Provost Marshall is to move to the DHQ, as Director Peace Keeping Operations, M O Uzoh, DHQ, AM Aliyu, to Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and HTZ Vintinaba, to DHQ.

Also affected were Brigadiers-General FOE Pearce, NAWC, S. Mohammed, Acting Director DMPIA, and A A Aribiyi.

Sources told Daily Sun, that while the Army authorities might not be taking the allegations by Amnesty International for its inability to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading towards a town where the schoolgirls were abducted, it is also not taking the warning contained in a memo dated February, 8, from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), alerting of an impending attack by the terrorists lightly.

Besides, Pesident Muhammadu Buhari’s warning to security chiefs earlier on Fridayay to sit up or have themselves to blame as he could no longer tolerate any lapses in the security sector, was also not being taken lightly by Army authorities.

It was also gathered that the Army authorities which felt very embarrassed over the abduction which was described as disgraceful by the Federal Government is digging deep to get to the root of the matter.

In the coming days, more changes should be expected according to sources to pave a new course for the counter terrorists war.