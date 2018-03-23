Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union has called for the release of the remaining girls of Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State, still in the custody of Boko Haram.

The EU expressed condolences to the families and friends of the girls that lost their lives.

The EU, in a statement by Catherine Ray, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, further renewed its solidarity with all the girls still held captive and call for their liberation.

“It is with great relief that we learnt about the release of the majority of the abducted Dapchi girls in Nigeria. They can now return to their families and have the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“Yet not we cannot forget that not all were so fortunate. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the girls that lost their lives.

We renew our solidarity with all the girls still held captive and call for their liberation,” the EU said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African states.

While commending the Federal Government for the release of the Dapchi students, the EU also expressed its support for urgent measures to avoid repeated abductions and violence.

“We commend the Nigerian Government for its resolve in obtaining the release of the girls, and support that urgent measures are taken to avoid repeated abductions and violence.

“All young people have a right to safe education and the EU will work with Nigeria in supporting efforts to secure this objective,” the EU said.