The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
21st March 2018 - 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa
21st March 2018 - Dogara’s medical outreach performs surgeries for 77 patients in Bauchi
21st March 2018 - Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni
21st March 2018 - Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun
21st March 2018 - FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others
21st March 2018 - Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri
21st March 2018 - IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen
21st March 2018 - RMAFC cautions against sale of national assets
Home / Cover / National / Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ

Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ

— 21st March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has told of how the Department of State Services (DSS) led the team of negotiators to demand for the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) by terror group Boko Haram.

Director, Defence information, Brigadier-General John Agim, made this known in an interview while reacting to the role played by the military in the release of the girls by the terrorists early Wednesday morning.

Agim, who refused to go into details on the military contribution to the release of the girls, said in a text message that “The girls were released through negotiations led by the Department of State Services (DSS).”

Controversy had trailed the alleged withdrawal of soldiers deployed at Dapchi town a few days before the abduction, with the military claiming to have handed over the security of the town to the Police.

The Yobe State government had alleged that the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from the town was responsible for the attack and abduction of the girls.

But Army authorities through Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, refuted the allegation, describing it as “not only unfortunate, but also very far from the truth.”

Nwachukwu had in the statement said “In carrying out its mandate to counter terrorism and insurgency in north eastern Nigeria, Operation Lafiya Dole has been alive to its responsibilities vis-à-vis the fight against Boko Haram insurgents. Several communities and Local Governments that were hitherto under siege of the insurgents have been liberated and the insurgents pushed out. While troops continue to trail and decimate the remnants of the insurgents in the hinterlands, the security of the liberated communities and towns fall in the hands of the sister security agencies.”

However, in a swift reaction, Yobe State Police Commissioner Sumonu Abdulmaliki issued a statement saying the claim of a handover was “untrue, unfounded and misleading.”

He maintained that “there was no time that the military informed the police of their withdrawal, consulted or handed over their locations in Dapchi town to the police.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ

— 21st March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has told of how the Department of State Services (DSS) led the team of negotiators to demand for the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) by terror group Boko Haram. Director, Defence information, Brigadier-General John Agim, made this known in an…

  • 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa

    — 21st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Ben Dunno, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has boasted that nothing will stop his re-election in 2019. Governor Okowa said he was already coasting home to victory irrespective of the determination of the main opposition political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), to stop him. Beaming with confidence, the governor told…

  • Dogara’s medical outreach performs surgeries for 77 patients in Bauchi

    — 21st March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 77 patients suffering from different ailments have undergone surgery, in Bauchi State, under the free medical treatments being provided by the  Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, in conjunction  with Doctors on the move Africa. Addressing journalists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, in…

  • Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni

    — 21st March 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, has said that the former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the best person to reconcile all warring factions in the party. Oni also declared that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC),…

  • Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun

    — 21st March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Six suspected kidnappers have been shot dead by men of the Ogun State Police Command. The kidnappers were reportedly killed in the early hours of Tuesday, March 20, by the police in the Fidiwo forest area, along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command,  Abimbola Oyeyemi, in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share