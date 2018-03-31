Dapchi debacle and freedom of worship

As I watched the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on television dishing out half truths concerning the Dapchi kidnap and subsequent release of some of the girls along with the circulation of information concerning the fact that one of the girls was still being held because of her refusal to convert to Islam, I noticed that most commentators and citizens were not concerned about government’s failure to uphold and defend citizens’ right to freedom of worship, which this government swore to uphold and defend.

No citizen should be forced to change their religious beliefs against their wish.

My concern is not about the conspiracy theories and other funny tales designed to confuse the populace, but the fact that the government could not come up with a categorical statement to condemn the terrible violation of the constitutional rights of Liya Sharibu by the terrorists. They swore to uphold and defend the constitution. In case they do not know, the detention of Liya Sharibu because of her faith is a violation of her right to freedom of worship, which is guaranteed by the constitution. Information has been going around that Liya Sharibu, one of the students kidnapped from Dapchi is still being held by the terrorists because of her refusal to deny her faith and accept Islam. Even if government is negotiating with the terrorist, they should unequivocally advocate the right of freedom of worship. They have failed to do so. This is most unfortunate. It gives a different slant to the entire narrative as it shows that Boko Haram targets Christians for abduction and special treatment. The fact that they released the Muslim girls and held only the Christian girl because of her refusal to renounce her faith and accept Islam is a confirmation of persecution on religious grounds that any responsible government should denounce. It is a heinous crime against humanity. One would have expected government to address the issue with all the seriousness it deserves instead of playing the ostrich. This is an affront to all Christians and well-meaning Nigerians.

A responsible government should have condemned this act and demanded the immediate release of the young girl but not so for this government that has demonstrated incompetence in every sphere of governance. Government appears complicit on this matter. Is the government’s main responsibility not to uphold and defend the constitution? I am lost here. If a citizen’s right is being threatened, the government is expected to act accordingly, to protect and defend that individual. One would have expected the Minister of Information to clearly state the government’s position in his briefings on the matter but he not only completely avoided the issue of Liya’s detention. Rather he went on to give the impression that government was working with the terrorists to achieve certain goals. This is most unfortunate as the information minister is a renowned lawyer that should have good knowledge and understanding of citizens’ rights and government’s responsibilities. More worrisome is the fact that we have a Vice President who is a pastor and a professor of Law who should have good knowledge and understanding of such matters but has not deemed it fit to defend his oath of office. For him to seat in the comfort of his office and not condemn this terrible crime against that young girl and by extension all Christians in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. This government has failed in its responsibilities to uphold the rights of citizens. Government’s silence and the continuous detention of Liya is a demonstration of the fact that they are complicit in this attempt to force a citizen to change her religious beliefs. More frightening is the possibility that government lied and more girls are being detained based on their refusal to deny their faith.

► Efiye Bribena wrote from Lagos.