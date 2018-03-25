The Sun News
Dapchi: CAN orders special prayer session for Leah today

Dapchi: CAN orders special prayer session for Leah today

— 25th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja 

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked churches across the country to hold a special prayer session today (Sunday) for the quick release of the Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, who is still being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents. 

  She was one of the 110 students that were taken by Boko Haram insurgents last month in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State. But she was reportedly denied the opportunity to return home alongside her fellow schoolmates because of her refusal to renounce her faith. 

  CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said the Christian community in Nigeria was unhappy with the continued detention of the girl in Boko Haram captivity, insisting that government must facilitate her quick return.

  He said: “We are concerned that the negotiators engaged by the Federal Government could not secure the release of Leah Sharibu because she insisted on not renouncing her faith and converting to Islam.”

  Meanwhile, the CAN President has challenged Christians to be fervent in their prayers in churches today so that God may answer and facilitate her return.

  “Leah shall be free in Jesus’ name. The gate of hell shall not prevail against the Church of Jesus in Nigeria,” he said. 

