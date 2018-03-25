Dapchi: CAN demands special prayer session for Sharibu

The Sun News
Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked Churches across Nigeria to hold special prayer session, on Sunday, for the quick release of Dapchi school girl, Liya Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents.

She was one of the 110 students that were taken by Boko Haram insurgents last month in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

But she was said to have been denied the opportunity to return home alongside her fellow school mates because of her refusal to renounce her faith.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said the Christian community in Nigeria was unhappy with the continued detention of the girl in Boko Haram captivity, insisting that the Federal Government must facilitate her quick return.

He said, “We are concerned that the negotiators engaged by the Federal Government could not secure the release of Liya Sharibu because she insisted on not renouncing her faith and converting to Islam.”

Meanwhile, the CAN President has challenged Christians to be fervent in their prayers in churches, on Sunday, so that God could answer their prayers and facilitate the return of girl.

“Liya shall be free in Jesus’ name. The gate of hell shall not prevail against the Church of Jesus in Nigeria,” he said.

1 Comment

  Ezekiel Okeke 25th March 2018 at 8:57 am
    Reply

    CAN is ignorant of reality. CAN is collaborator of the enemy. It’s not prayers, it’s the Sword. The only answer is the Sword in this end, in this climax to erase the defeated fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. All collaborators of the enemy must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any this territory native who stands with the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any this territory native who do not stand with this territory natives in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any this territory native who do not quit now the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to work in the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

