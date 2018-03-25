Dapchi: CAN demands special prayer session for Sharibu

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked Churches across Nigeria to hold special prayer session, on Sunday, for the quick release of Dapchi school girl, Liya Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents.

She was one of the 110 students that were taken by Boko Haram insurgents last month in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

But she was said to have been denied the opportunity to return home alongside her fellow school mates because of her refusal to renounce her faith.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said the Christian community in Nigeria was unhappy with the continued detention of the girl in Boko Haram captivity, insisting that the Federal Government must facilitate her quick return.

He said, “We are concerned that the negotiators engaged by the Federal Government could not secure the release of Liya Sharibu because she insisted on not renouncing her faith and converting to Islam.”

Meanwhile, the CAN President has challenged Christians to be fervent in their prayers in churches, on Sunday, so that God could answer their prayers and facilitate the return of girl.

“Liya shall be free in Jesus’ name. The gate of hell shall not prevail against the Church of Jesus in Nigeria,” he said.