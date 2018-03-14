Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

OXFAM International has lamented the recent abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, and cases of rape, physical assault and sexual harassment of women at their various working place in Nigeria.

The international agency noted that the incessant abduction of school girls, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, ” is a treat to girl-child education and violent against women”.

Kebbi state Coordinator of the agency, Mr. Olumide Ojo, who stated this, on Wednesday, during an interactive session with women associations in the state questioned the rationale behind frequent abduction of girls from their schools.

Expressing concern over the abduction of Dapchi school girls, Ojo asked rhetorically, “Why must it be schools girls everyday? Why are they kidnapping our daughters from their schools? Why not boys? This is too dangerous to believe. They may not like to go to schools again, “he said.

Speaking generally on violence against women in Nigeria, the Kebbi OXFAM coordinator said that violence has becoming issues Nigeria’s women lived with.

He continued, “In 2016,Nigeria ranked 118 out of 144 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index. Gender – based inequalities are measured in three dimension – economic activity, empowerment, and reproductive health. Sadly in 2017, Nigeria ranked 122 out of the same 144 countries on the Global Gap Index report.

“This is a four – point downward slip in the global ranking representing a relapse in our national efforts towards achieving gender parity in the key outcome areas.

“Women in elective position is at a low 7 per cent, the lowest in Sub – Sahara Africa and had declined further after the 2015 elections. The global maternal mortality rate 2015, Nigeria has the 4th highest rate of maternal mortality at 814/100,000 live births after Sierra Leone,Central African Republic, and Chad.

“Violence is also part of the lived reality of Nigerian women, with one women in five reporting either being raped or having experience a rape attempt, intimidation, emotional abuse, physical assault or sexual harassment at the work place at least once in her lifetime”.

Ojo appealed to all stakeholders to challenge the socio – cultural norms that have constituted themselves into systemic hindrances for gender justice in the country.