Dantokpa: Central Market of West Africa

The market is beautiful, colourful, smelly, exciting and exhaustive.

If you love Ankara, Tokpa is the home of printed fabrics, colourful and lovely African and Dutch prints. The jewellery and fabrics sections, a three-storey building devoted exclusively to fabrics, also serves as the depot of gold jeweries and lace fabrics is just across the road. There, you see a world of fabric: hand woven and dyed things, wax prints, fabric from India, fabric in every imaginable print and price range.

All the things that you wish to buy in Cotonou are in Tokpa, whether African designers’ wear or vehicle spare parts, fish or fresh fruits,spices or live animals or voodoo talismans.

The market with “a million traders” is organized into different sections, but within each section, there’s the characteristic African chaos.

While the market is sectioned by types of goods sold, each section however has a mix, a mix of everything and everyone, that allows buyers to survey a range of goods without having to trudge through the entire market. Traders move about selling goods in large wicker baskets. This mobile hawking which occurs in various languages contributes to the bustling atmosphere of the market.

Some sellers have a wide variety of merchandise while others vend mono products. While standing at a spot, you can access all the wares available in the market. Merchants on the fringe tend to sell food, fruits, meats and grains. Those that do not have umbrellas covering their merchandise wear huge straw hats to keep them protected from sun and heat.

Unlike Nigerians who are always in a haste, Beninese are quite laid back. So is their market. Traffic moves slowly within the market. Young children run through the maze of human bodies. Men with big muscles pushed heavy loads through the traffic. Bike riders stand at the ready to whisk traders away from the crowd. Although the tropical heat can be scorching, walking through the vibrant open-air market is an incomparable experience. There are two sides to every thing in life. Good and bad. Light and dark. Sweet and bitter. Jekyll and Hyde. I once had a taste of the bad side of Tokpa. On this day, I had taken my modest honorarium as a part-time lecturer in a Cotonou university. I got to Tokpa and felt the need to change the CFA to Naira. As I approached the bevy of moneychangers, one of them accosted me and offered me a fair rate. He took me to another, who brought out a wad of money. Others continued to watch in silence. After, he counted the notes, he made me counted it twice. I felt something was amiss but couldn’t figure what it was. Even as I walked away, the red light kept flashing in my mind. A few metres away, it occurred to me to count my money again. The money was N5,000 short. I realised the futility of going back to challenge the fraudsters. They had tied up the loose end by making me count the money twice.