GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Dano Milk receives Guinness World Records certificate

— 20th August 2018

After successfully setting a new benchmark in the longest drinks-pouring Category of Guinness World Records, Arla Dano, has been conferred with the global record holder title in the category by the awarding institution. The recognition was based on the engagement of over 650 participants to achieve the longest drinks-pouring relay using Dano UHT Milk held on June 1 this year in commemoration of World Milk Day.

Government and non-government representatives gave their support to the programme, which intensified conversations on nutrition, healthy living and the dairy industry development in Nigeria.

Despite the initial challenges to the project, the team behind the brand was able to achieve the feat.
Marketing Manager, Ifunanya Obiakor, linked the feat to determination, focus and resilience to surmount obstacles.

“It is said that every great achievement seems impossible at first, until it is done. This saying reflects our journey to obtaining the Guinness World Records certification for organising the longest drinks-pouring relay. Achieving this feat in the face of obvious obstacles is a testimony to the possibilities that abound when the will to win drives exceptional performance and when inner strength is deployed towards tackling and overcoming challenges,” she said.

Managing Director, Mads Burmester, said, “we believe this award speaks to the fact that the human mind can achieve whatever it conceives. All that is required is the inner strength to follow through with the vision despite hard times. This is what the Arla Dano brand aims to represent in Nigeria and this is why we will continue to provide Nigerian consumers with high quality dairy products to nourish them well enough to take on their day and life in general.

“We hope to positively influence our consumers and make them believe in themselves. Beyond the nutritional products that we offer in the dairy sector, we consider the importance to appeal to the mind and consciousness of our consumers.”

With the new feat, Dano further intensifies its presence and impact in the dairy sector of Nigeria’s economy with quality products for the young and old.

