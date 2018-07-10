The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Dankwambo lauds FRCN over commitment to corporate governance
10th July 2018 - Groups protest against clamour for zoning to Osun West
10th July 2018 - El-Zakzaky: Police place Kaduna residents on security alert
10th July 2018 - Army alert of emergence of another deadly Islamic sect
10th July 2018 - Mass defection hits Ondo APC
10th July 2018 - UNICEF lauds army’s acquittal of 180 children of Boko Haram ties
10th July 2018 - 2019: INEC worried over 17m uncollected PVCs
10th July 2018 - Court slams another N10,000 cost against poultry feeds producers in N56.174m breach of contract suit
10th July 2018 - Edo Gov’t plans to strengthen over 3, 000 Cooperative societies – Commissioner
10th July 2018 - Fayose alleges APC brought hundreds of thugs, written results for July 14 guber poll
Home / National / Dankwambo lauds FRCN over commitment to corporate governance
DANKWAMBO

Dankwambo lauds FRCN over commitment to corporate governance

— 10th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has commended the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) for its commitment to promoting high standard of Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting practices in the country.

Governor Dankwambo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Alhaji Danladi Pantami Mohammed, gave the commendation at the public hearing and sensitisation on Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance in the North East, held at Maidugu Hotel, Gombe,  on Tuesday.

He stated that the review of the National Code of Corporate Governance with a view to encouraging and increasing trade and investment was a demonstration of Federal Government’s commitment towards ensuring effective corporate governance for the socioeconomic development of the nation.

“In the contemporary world, good Corporate Governance practice is not only a prerequisite for facing intense competition for sustainable growth in the emerging global market scenario but also an embodiment of parameter of fairness, accountability, disclosures and transparency to maximise value for the stakeholders,” he said.

The Gombe State governor, therefore, called on the body to “be meticulous and work assiduously to ensure that the basic interrelated segments of Corporate Governance take a centre stage.”

He said the state government was creating an enabling environment for further investment within and outside the state.

“Our commitment has been demonstrated through the provision of massive and unprecedented infrastructural facilities as well as employing measures requisite for the progress of the state.

“It is gratifying that the World Bank sponsored publication “Doing Business in Nigeria” acknowledged by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as well as Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) adjudged Gombe second in terms of ease of doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen after a technical session, Executive Secretary/CEO of the FRCN, Mr. Daniel Asapokhai, said that he was impressed with the large turnout of people for the public hearing in the North East saying it surpassed the ones held in Port Harcourt for the South South and Owerri for the South East respective.

“You could  see a hunger for the knowledge and support that the code can provide and institutions like FRCN can play. That means we have to redouble our efforts in terms of providing support and outreach in the north east zone to support corporate organisations,” Asapokhai stated.

He stated that the public hearing and sensitisation on Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance was a stepping stage, adding that once the Code has been finalised, “the next phase would be massive national awareness  campaigns in terms of monitoring and application of the Code”

Asapokhai stated that FRCN preferred a situation whereby compliance is being enforced at the citizens level out of awareness of what should be and being able to hold companies accountable.

“This would proceed from the fourth quartre of the year when the Code would have been released and finalised,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DANKWAMBO

Dankwambo lauds FRCN over commitment to corporate governance

— 10th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has commended the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) for its commitment to promoting high standard of Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting practices in the country. Governor Dankwambo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Alhaji Danladi Pantami Mohammed, gave the commendation at…

  • OSUN

    Groups protest against clamour for zoning to Osun West

    — 10th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A group, under the aegis of Development Advocacy Group (DAG), in collaboration with Coalition of Osun Youth Organisation (COYO), on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing clamour to zone the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District. The protesters trooped out in their hundreds with…

  • KADUNA

    El-Zakzaky: Police place Kaduna residents on security alert

    — 10th July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna As the trial of leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky continues, on Wednesday, at Kaduna State High Court, the Police authority in the state has placed Kaduna residents on security alert. The Police had lost one of senior officer to angry members of IMN during the last arraignment of…

  • deadly Islamic sect

    Army alert of emergence of another deadly Islamic sect

    — 10th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian army has alerted of  the emergence of another deadly Islamic sect   known as  “Hakika Islamic”. It said the group  has  strange doctrines similar to that of the Boko Haram . The sect according to the army is headed by one Yahaya Ibrahim, and is  currently recruiting young men and…

  • APC

    Mass defection hits Ondo APC

    — 10th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Hundreds of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, have defected to the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC). This followed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some other political parties including the RAPC. The former APC members led by Mr. Adeola Ademulegun…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share