The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother
20th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s address to the UNGA (2017)
20th September 2017 - Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Maria
20th September 2017 - Spanish police arrest top aide to Catalan VP
20th September 2017 - Amazon working on smart glasses
20th September 2017 - Plane stuck in mud as rain causes airport chaos
20th September 2017 - Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders
20th September 2017 - Knocks for Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at UN
20th September 2017 - Group pledges to build social cohesion among Nigerians in S’ Africa
20th September 2017 - Referendum: Spanish police raid Catalonia govt. buildings
Home / National / Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother

Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother

— 20th September 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has taken to the social media to deny recent reports a national daily suggesting that he sent a civil servant in the state to jail for insulting him and his mother.

This was even as the governor said he would direct an investigation into the matter.

Governor Dankwambo, in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline monitored, on Wednesday, in Gombe, said he was not aware of the case even as he stressed he would never support actions that negate democratic standards.

He warned that such actions would not be allowed in Gombe, blaming the trend on “overzealous aides and supporters who” could not stand their boss being criticised.

“I support freedom of speech and freedom after speech. Everyone in Gombe will testify to this,” Dankwambo said.

The governor described Nigeria as a free nation whose citizens are free to express themselves and to hold government accountable.

“People insult and criticize me, my mother and family members on a daily basis but I have never for once taken action against them. Why now?” Dankwambo asked.

He warned those he said are using his name to intimidate people to desist from their actions or else he would stop them.

In the said report, a Magistrate Court in Gombe remanded a civil servant, Abubakar Adamu, 35 in prison custody for allegedly insulting Governor Dankwambo and his mother.

Adamu, a staff of the state Ministry of Higher Education, was alleged to have forwarded an audio clip laden with insults on the governor and his mother to one Inuwa Dattijo who later sued the accused.

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother

— 20th September 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has taken to the social media to deny recent reports a national daily suggesting that he sent a civil servant in the state to jail for insulting him and his mother. This was even as the governor said he would direct an investigation into…

  • FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s address to the UNGA (2017)

    — 20th September 2017

    STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 72ND SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, IN NEW YORK, ON TUESDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2017 On behalf of my country, Nigeria, I congratulate you Mr. President on your election and Mr. Guttieres on his first…

  • Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders

    — 20th September 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community of Nigeria’s firm and unshaken commitment to democracy in the country and the African continent. President Buhari gave the assurance, on Tuesday, while addressing world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. He said the commitment to…

  • Group pledges to build social cohesion among Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 20th September 2017

    Newly elected Chairman of  Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation in  Western Cape Province of South Africa, Mr. Vincent Nzekwe, says the group will build social cohesion among  all Nigerians in that country. He said in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, that there was a need to work together as Nigerians in the area. “…

  • Ugwuanyi urged to revive Rangers FC

    — 20th September 2017

    A South Africa-based sports philanthropist, Ephraim Onodu, has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  of Enugu State to revive Rangers International FC and  bring the club back  to winning ways. Rangers finished 13th with 53 points in the just concluded 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Onodu, who sponsors the African Unity Soccer tournament, said in Johannesburg, South…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share