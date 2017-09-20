Dankwambo denies jailing civil servant who insulted his mother

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has taken to the social media to deny recent reports a national daily suggesting that he sent a civil servant in the state to jail for insulting him and his mother.

This was even as the governor said he would direct an investigation into the matter.

Governor Dankwambo, in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline monitored, on Wednesday, in Gombe, said he was not aware of the case even as he stressed he would never support actions that negate democratic standards.

He warned that such actions would not be allowed in Gombe, blaming the trend on “overzealous aides and supporters who” could not stand their boss being criticised.

“I support freedom of speech and freedom after speech. Everyone in Gombe will testify to this,” Dankwambo said.

The governor described Nigeria as a free nation whose citizens are free to express themselves and to hold government accountable.

“People insult and criticize me, my mother and family members on a daily basis but I have never for once taken action against them. Why now?” Dankwambo asked.

He warned those he said are using his name to intimidate people to desist from their actions or else he would stop them.

In the said report, a Magistrate Court in Gombe remanded a civil servant, Abubakar Adamu, 35 in prison custody for allegedly insulting Governor Dankwambo and his mother.

Adamu, a staff of the state Ministry of Higher Education, was alleged to have forwarded an audio clip laden with insults on the governor and his mother to one Inuwa Dattijo who later sued the accused.