Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe

Ali Abare, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has decried the high prevalence of child rape in the northeastern Nigerian state, stating that more than two cases of rape are being reported daily.

Dankwambo disclosed this when he had in audience the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome Ishaya.

The Governor disclosed further that he summoned a security meeting last week following what he described as “rampant cases of rape, robbery, suicide and as well on the issue of prison congestion at the Gombe Central Prisons.”

“I’m calling on the women lawyers to continue to propagate on the issue of Child’s Right Act because it appears some children are being manhandled by either their parents or guardians,” he said.

Corroborating the observation of the governor, Lucy Usen, State Coordinator of the Child’s Protection Network (CPN), said seven rape cases were recorded within two last month in Gombe State.

“It appears the men have turned it into a hobby raping minors,” Usen told Daily Sun.

Dankwambo also cautioned on the need of parents and guardians to protect their wards against being used by politicians as political thugs, especially as the political campaign season draws close.

Earlier, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome Ishaya said her visit was part of activities marking the association’s week and to forward their complaints regarding problems faced by children and women in the state with a view to finding solutions by the state government.

She disclosed that on their visit to Gombe Central Prisons, three female inmates were released by the association following the payment of their fines.