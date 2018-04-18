Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe— 18th April 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe
Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has decried the high prevalence of child rape in the northeastern Nigerian state, stating that more than two cases of rape are being reported daily.
Dankwambo disclosed this when he had in audience the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome Ishaya.
The Governor disclosed further that he summoned a security meeting last week following what he described as “rampant cases of rape, robbery, suicide and as well on the issue of prison congestion at the Gombe Central Prisons.”
“I’m calling on the women lawyers to continue to propagate on the issue of Child’s Right Act because it appears some children are being manhandled by either their parents or guardians,” he said.
Corroborating the observation of the governor, Lucy Usen, State Coordinator of the Child’s Protection Network (CPN), said seven rape cases were recorded within two last month in Gombe State.
“It appears the men have turned it into a hobby raping minors,” Usen told Daily Sun.
Dankwambo also cautioned on the need of parents and guardians to protect their wards against being used by politicians as political thugs, especially as the political campaign season draws close.
Earlier, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome Ishaya said her visit was part of activities marking the association’s week and to forward their complaints regarding problems faced by children and women in the state with a view to finding solutions by the state government.
She disclosed that on their visit to Gombe Central Prisons, three female inmates were released by the association following the payment of their fines.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Nanny docked for burning baby’s buttocks16th April 2018
-
Benue police parade 15 crime suspects, recover arms15th April 2018
-
Women protest gang-rape of farmer’s wife in C’ River community28th March 2018
Latest
Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe— 18th April 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has decried the high prevalence of child rape in the northeastern Nigerian state, stating that more than two cases of rape are being reported daily. Dankwambo disclosed this when he had in audience the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome…
-
OAU Teaching Hospital union declares indefinite strike— 18th April 2018
Health activities paralysed Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Chapter have declared an indefinite nationwide strike in protest of the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands. Among their demands are the upward adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure…
-
Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC— 18th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Only a handful of ministers were present at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). At 11.02 a.m., when the meeting commenced, only 18…
-
Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted— 18th April 2018
NAN The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area of the state in particular and state in general. The wanted men are Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu in a…
-
BREAKING: Attack on National Assembly, unidentified men take mace— 18th April 2018
Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that a group of unidentified men have broken into the National Assembly building in Abuja, making away with the mace. We are yet to confirm the identities of the attackers, but will break further information as the situation unfolds.
-
Entertainment
Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.— 15th April 2018
Nollywood movie Ojukokoro and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something – were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. Ojukokoro (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City….
South-West Report
Oranmiyan staff— 12th April 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The history of Yoruba is certainly not complete without reference to Oranmiyan, a direct descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the race. Oduduwa was believed to have descended from heaven and landed on Ile-Ife, Osun State, and from where he founded other Yoruba towns. Oranmiyan was a warrior who fought many wars…
-
Abuja Metro
Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu Perhaps, in consideration of its importance as an instrument of unity and symbol of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, city planners strategically located the Abuja National Stadium at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was designed to make a statement that sports was really a source of happiness to many…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
Fulani herdsmen: Middle-Belt, SS, SE, SW must come together to win war -Yedimakudon— 18th April 2018
The threat posed by the Fulani herdsmen who have unleashed mayhem on farming communities in Nigeria has left hundreds of people dead, farmlands, crops destroyed, just as several communities have been sacked from their ancestral homes. Worst hit by this crisis are communities in the North- Central geo-political zone of Nigeria, also called the Middle…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
An hour with Oba Ewuare II— 18th April 2018
Cosmas Omegoh An encounter with Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, is an exciting one. It is a worthwhile adventure every tourist or lover of culture or student of history would die to have. During the encounter, one gets the royal father’s blessings and gains profound knowledge of his kingdom’s rich culture and tradition….
Education Review
Nigerian varsities churning out “internet professors” – Academic— 17th April 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ikenna Onyido on Monday blamed the drastic drop in the quality in Nigerian universities on lazy Professors, who he described as “internet professors.” Onyido, delivering the keynote lecture of the 55th Meeting of the Committee of Deans of Postgraduate Schools in…
-
TSWeekend
Day desperate female fan offered me free sex -Yomi Fabiyi, actor— 13th April 2018
Fatimah Muhammad-Omolaja Fast rising actor, Yomi Fabiyi lost his beloved mother recently. But much as he still feels the pain of her demise, he takes solace in the advice she gave him while alive. In an online chat with the thespian, he talked about how his late mother’s advice has continued to sustain him in…
Opinion
Osinbajo, governance and the anti-corruption war— 18th April 2018
Vice President (Prof.) Yemi Osinbajo, at the recent 10th colloquium for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, harped on some home truths on the country’s governance, especially the gargantuan battle against the corruption cancer that has eaten deep into the national fabric. He told the august gathering at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, of…
Columnists
-
Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May— 18th April 2018
“Nigeria needs a young man who has the mind of Chief Awolowo, the charisma of Ahmadu Bello, combining those qualities with the education, the eloquence of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the conviction of General Olusegun Obasanjo…” -IBB to the Channels TV, as Nigeria searches, and prepares for the 2019 Presidential Elections. The earthquake announcement of…
-
Satanism in new age religious solution (6)— 18th April 2018
“Dear Prof thanks a lot. I must say after using the oil as directed, I had very good and noticeable changes around me. One of which was my elder sister who was patronizing hospitals regularly as a result of different kinds of illness, she got healed to the glory of God…God bless you sir…” Chief…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and I— 18th April 2018
Before going into today’s topic, let me begin with this preamble. In the last three years I had written about three herbalists, Dr. Isaac Adeola Odeyemi (September 2015 – February, 2016), Mrs. Oluwasola Folarin (July – November 2017) and Pa Aliyu Giwa, January and February this year. And through them a number of people who…
-
Gen Danjuma and the right to self-defence (2)— 18th April 2018
Introduction Some weeks ago, we discussed this vexed topic in which ex- Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, General T.Y. Danjuma, called upon Nigerians to defend themselves against marauding herdsmen. The call is timely. His call is not new. It has been so from time immemorial. Today, we x-ray the topic, with some…
-
Like Mohammed Yusuf, like El-Zakzaky— 18th April 2018
I am not one of those mischievous Nigerians throwing jabs at President Muhammadu Buhari for accusing Muammar Gaddafi of breeding and arming the killer herdsmen now rampaging all over the country. I know exactly what the President wanted to say, and I also know that he did not exactly say what he meant to say….
-
Case of a fudged census figure— 17th April 2018
By Levi Obijiofor When you ask senior government officials to tell you the exact population of Nigeria, you are more likely to receive a guesstimate of the country’s population. The reason for this is simple. No one knows the current population of Nigeria because the last head count was conducted 12 years ago in 2006….
-
The girl said ‘No’— 17th April 2018
Last week, on April 14, Nigeria marked the fourth anniversary of the capture and abduction of 276 young girls, all of them students, by Boko Haram from their school in Chibok, Borno State. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has had 163 of them returned in tranches to Nigeria and their parents. All of them…
-
Wanted: A ‘Tinubu’ in South East— 17th April 2018
Every March 29 his disciples gather for an intellectual banquet. This year’s feast attracted President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and an army of APC faithful. Unlike the other nine years where seminal topics on democracy were discussed, this year’s Ahmed Bola Tinubu Colloquium, held to mark his 66th birthday, was expectedly devoted to…
-
Let’s vote Buhari again— 16th April 2018
The mistake we have been making in this country since our democratic evolution is to vote for political parties irrespective of candidatures. This is majorly why we have had issues with most of the characters foisted on us. If it were not so, I do not see how Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ayo Fayose…
-
Okorocha’s impossible gambit in Okigwe South (1)— 16th April 2018
Okigwe South Federal Constituency is fast gaining popularity as the nation prepares for next year’s general elections. This popularity derives from the meddlesomeness of Governor Rochas Okorocha, who, not being satisfied with his vile endorsement of his son in-law as his successor, has traversed the entire landscape of the state, dictating who gets what post…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply