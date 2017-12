From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State will be turbanned the Tafidan Tangale, on Friday.

The event will hold place on Friday at the Billiri township stadium.

Governor Dankwambo will be honoured with the traditional title by HRH Abdu Buba Maisheru, the Mai Tangale, who is also Chairman, Northern Christian Traditional Rulers.

Also to be turbanned alongside the governor is Barr. Abdulrashid Waziri as the Wazirin Tangale.

Waziri is a private legal practitioner and a businessma