The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Danjuma’s advice and the law of self-defence
4th April 2018 -  Nigerians must own the anti-graft war
4th April 2018 - Danjuma’s wake-up call
4th April 2018 - Satanism in new age religious solution (4)
4th April 2018 - Asiwaju Tinubu, a great and amazing leader
4th April 2018 - When soldiers swapped guns, boots for drums, dancing shoes
4th April 2018 - How cattle colonies can work in Nigeria, by Obaze
4th April 2018 - ‘Heavy downpour’ wrong
4th April 2018 - Mantu… is the man of the year
4th April 2018 - Accord concondiale, the continuous search for Nigeria’s elusive unity (17)
Home / Opinion / Danjuma’s advice and the law of self-defence
Danjuma comment

Danjuma’s advice and the law of self-defence

— 4th April 2018

Festus Ogun

LT. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), a former Minister of Defence and an elder statesman, told Nigerians recently to defend themselves against killers in the country, saying the armed forces were not ready to defend them.

At a convocation at the Taraba State University, Jalingo, he expressed his dissatisfaction about the attitude of the Nigerian Military in the face of ongoing security crisis rocking the country. In his words “Our Armed Forces are not neutral. They collude with the bandits to kill people, kill Nigerians. The Armed Forces guide their movements; they cover them. If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one.”

He therefore encouraged Nigerians to defend themselves as the country’s leadership and governance system appear impotent to render necessary security help, for they are no longer neutral. He went further to say “I ask every one of you to be alert and defend your country, defend your territory and defend your state. Defend yourselves because you have no other place to go. God bless our country.” Lt. Gen Danjuma, now 80, cannot be more correct, politically and legally. The security and welfare of the country and its people have been dragged into the mud of politics. The governmental machineries that ought to ensure the lives and security of people have crossed the sacred rubicon of neutrality.

Right to life is an inalienable provision of our Constitution. Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution makes provision for right to life of all citizens. Nowhere was it written that fellow citizens or a se(c)t of citizens have the licence to kill. For the right to life is the greatest of all rights and cannot and should not be arbitrarily taken away. For this right to be properly protected, the constitution empowers the government to run security agencies that will be neutral in bringing about “peace, order and good governance of the Federation.” As such, it is obvious that adequate welfare and being properly secured are civic entitlements of the citizens.

The security of the people is sacrosanct to any state. A country is as good as dead if lives are insecured. Sadly, in Nigeria, the security of the people appears to be something of little or no concern to the leaders. May we save ourselves the stress of talking about the welfare of the people, this time — it is obvious welfare is neither adequate nor sufficient. It is sad that right to life in Nigeria is only provided for in the pages of our laws. The licence to kill others with impunity, prevalent here is a pointer to the fact that the right to life in Nigeria is nothing other than mirage. Right to life, and life itself, is meaningless in a situation where the security of the people is a prank.

In the face of endless killings going on in the country, the citizens are made to see hell and frustrated due to the improper attitudes of security agencies. If the lives of the people are breached, about to be breached or ordinarily threatened to be breached, it becomes a constitutional onus on the government through its security agencies to provide adequate and necessary help. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, those necessary and urgent interventions of the security agencies will either come  at the wrong cum late time or come not at all.

Few instances can be given. We are aware of the popular style of our police. When you place a call on them to inform them about an ongoing armed robbery or similar cases, they will come to the “locus in criminis” only, a few hours after the incident, which would have claimed plethora of lives.

Another good example is that of the recent Dapchi abduction. There was a withdrawal of troops from the Dapchi area a few hours before the abduction took place. The same drama surrounded the Chibok abduction. Should we term this as a conspiracy, natural coincidence or a point to buttress the security agents’ unneutral stance?

Mention should be made of how security agents join in endangering of lives of the citizens by way of joining in unlawful killings and complicating security matters beyond satisfactory repair — they are all part of the abnormalities we have unconsciously normalised. One is even tempted to think Nigeria is a country with no security. When this is the case, then, the citizens appear helpless, cheated, betrayed and are made to be more of a slave in their own country. They are forcefully made to become victims of poor governance and insecurity; meaning their lives can be taken at any time. At this point that the citizens are dragged to the wall, the only lawful means to save their dear lives is to take advantage of the laws of self-defence. Self-defence is a defence to criminal liability. “A person may use such force as is reasonable in the circumstances in the prevention of crime, or in effecting or assisting in the lawful arrest of offenders or suspected offenders or of persons unlawfully at large.”  Self-defence is a constitutional right. Section 33(2)(a), a part of the constitution concerning right to life, provides thus:

“A person shall not be regarded as having been deprived of his life in contravention of this section, if he dies as a result of the use, to such extent and in such circumstances as are permitted by law, of such force as is reasonably necessary –
(a) for the defence of any person from unlawful violence or for the defence of property.” Section 32(3) of the Criminal Code also provides that a person is not criminally liable for an act, when the act is reasonably necessary in order to resist actual and unlawful violence threatened to him or to another person in his presence.

In UWAEKWEGHINYA v. STATE (2005) 9 NWLR (PT. 930) 27, the supreme court was of the firm view that “where a person kills another in defence of himself, such a killing is excused, and it does not amount to Manslaughter under the Criminal Code or Culpable Homicide not punishable with death under the Penal Code… The defence of self-defence is a complete defence under the Criminal Code and the Penal Code and a successful defence of self-defence leads to the discharge and acquittal of the Accused person.”

So, it is appropriate to say that Lt. TY Danjuma only reminded Nigerians of an already settled position of our law and the attacks from the federal government is needless and unwarranted. What should be done is to take realistic measures to curb insecurity in this clime. For the sake of clarity, self-defence is not the same as self-help. Whereas self-help is unlawfully putting law into one’s hands and as such a crime, self-defence is the lawful protection of oneself against arbitrary attack, as we have seen. Look, taking advantage of self-defence is truly the emergency fate of Nigerians who will not allow government recklessness and security agents unneutral nature to terminate thier precious lives.

Now, the government needs to rediscover its purpose at this stage of our history. The government needs to know clearly that the security (and welfare) of the people is their primary goal. If the security of the people continues to get politicized, the indivisibility and indissolubility of the country we all crave for will be totally unachievable.

Ogun, law undergraduate and civil rights activist, writes via [email protected] .

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bandits invade police station, kill 2 policemen, another in Kogi 

— 4th April 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.  Gunmen, early yesterday, raided a police station at Gegu community in Kogi State, and killed two police officers on duty along with a suspect in custody. It was reliably gathered that the bandits, numbering five, were armed with AK-47 rifles and stormed the police station at 2.15am on motorbikes. According to a source, when they arrived the…

  • Saraki, Dogara move to redeem National Assembly’s battered image

    — 4th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  Worried by its public image, the leadership of  both chambers of the National Assembly, have initiated moves to change that perception. The National Assembly has taken steps to improve its public image, as disclosed by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, at a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday. Lawan said the briefing  is…

  • Boko Haram: Military probes Easter Day attack in Maiduguri

    — 4th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Military has inaugurated a four-man committee to probe the circumstances that led to the Easter Day multiple attacks on communities near Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, by Boko Haram, which killed more than 20 people and left 83 wounded. Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, who inaugurated…

  • APC govs’ fight over Oyegun

    — 4th April 2018

    • Parley fails to agree on party’s leadership crisis Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the State House ended in deadlock, yesterday. The meeting, which started at 2:15, ended at 3:30pm, after a storming session characterised by heated and bitter…

  • Tenure elongation: Oyegun gives panel 4 days to submit report

    — 4th April 2018

     Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has given 10-member Technical Committee to review extension of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) four days to submit a report. Oyegun has lined up the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, four Senior Advocates…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share