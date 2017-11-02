The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday
2nd November 2017 - IPOB mocks S’ East govs, Ohanaeze over Buhari’s SGF pick
2nd November 2017 - Lagos gets new Head of Service
2nd November 2017 - Umahi fires Justice commissioner, appoints replacement
2nd November 2017 - NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti
2nd November 2017 - 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa
2nd November 2017 - PDP mourns passing of Jide Tinubu
2nd November 2017 - Drama as Reps shout down Buhari’s 2018 budget presentation request
2nd November 2017 - Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi
2nd November 2017 - Breaking: Buhari presents 2018 budget proposal to NASS next Tuesday
Home / National / Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday

Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday

— 2nd November 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The remain of late Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje, wife of Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, will be committed to mother earth on Friday, Novembern 3.

Mrs. Goje passed on, Monday morning in United States of America, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by her son, Ahmed Mohammed Goje, on Thursday, the body of Mrs Goje will arrive Gombe from the United States of America on Friday by 8:00a.m.

“Funeral prayers will insha Allah take place at the Gombe Emir’s Palace at 2:00p.m,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, wife of Senate President and Chair, Forum of Senators’ Wives, Dr. (Mrs) Toyin Saraki, has described the Late Hajiya Yelwa Goje as a dependable friend whose advice and team spirit would be greatly missed.

Mrs. Saraki who led Wives of Senators of the 8th Assembly to Goje’s residence, in Abuja, on Wednesday, condoled with the family, while praying that Almighty Allah will grant the soul of the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus.

 

Post Views: 35
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday

— 2nd November 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The remain of late Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje, wife of Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, will be committed to mother earth on Friday, Novembern 3. Mrs. Goje passed on, Monday morning in United States of America, after a brief illness. In a statement signed by her son, Ahmed Mohammed…

  • IPOB mocks S’ East govs, Ohanaeze over Buhari’s SGF pick

    — 2nd November 2017

    ….Says S’East governors, Ohanaeze trading IPOB proscription with SGF fails From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, blasted South East Governors and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for completely losing out in political appointments and infrastructural development which they allegedly traded with the hasty proscription…

  • Lagos gets new Head of Service

    — 2nd November 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye as the 20th Head of Service (HOS) in the State. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Mrs. Adesoye’s appointment, will take effect on November 11, 2017, following the statutory retirement…

  • Umahi fires Justice commissioner, appoints replacement

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, sacked the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu. According to a statement signed by the governor’s Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, Governor Umahi said Nwankwegu was relieved of his appointment for “acts inconsistent with his official duties.” The statement further…

  • NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti

    — 2nd November 2017

    The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has extended the services of 12 corps members in the 2016 Batch B, Stream 1, posted to Ekiti, by three months for offences bordering on misconduct and truancy. Mrs Eze Ukagha, the NYSC Coordinator in Ekiti, announced this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the passing out ceremony of 1,739…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share