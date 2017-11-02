Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The remain of late Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje, wife of Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, will be committed to mother earth on Friday, Novembern 3.

Mrs. Goje passed on, Monday morning in United States of America, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by her son, Ahmed Mohammed Goje, on Thursday, the body of Mrs Goje will arrive Gombe from the United States of America on Friday by 8:00a.m.

“Funeral prayers will insha Allah take place at the Gombe Emir’s Palace at 2:00p.m,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, wife of Senate President and Chair, Forum of Senators’ Wives, Dr. (Mrs) Toyin Saraki, has described the Late Hajiya Yelwa Goje as a dependable friend whose advice and team spirit would be greatly missed.

Mrs. Saraki who led Wives of Senators of the 8th Assembly to Goje’s residence, in Abuja, on Wednesday, condoled with the family, while praying that Almighty Allah will grant the soul of the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus.