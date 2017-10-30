The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Danjuma Goje loses wife
30th October 2017 - New twist in death of Kogi civil servant
30th October 2017 - India: Separated twin ‘opens eyes’ four days after surgery
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Quattara in secret meeting
30th October 2017 - Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge
30th October 2017 - Ohanaeze targets 2023 presidency
30th October 2017 - FG committed to developing creative industry — Lai Moh’d
30th October 2017 - ‘Agitations on marginalisation’ll disappear like Ebola’
30th October 2017 - My wife’ll never go into politics, says Gov. Ajimobi
Home / National / Danjuma Goje loses wife

Danjuma Goje loses wife

— 30th October 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

A former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa.

According to a statement released by the son of late Yelwa, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America.

Although it was not stated, Daily Sun learnt that she died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The brief statement reads: “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, Wife of  the former Governor of Gombe State,  Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

“Aged 55, she died in a Hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her  husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers. The date and time of the funeral prayers in Gombe would be announced later.”

Her husband, Senator Goje, is the current chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriation. He served as Governor of Gombe State between 2003 and 2011.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Danjuma Goje loses wife

— 30th October 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja A former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa. According to a statement released by the son of late Yelwa, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America. Although it was not stated, Daily Sun learnt that she died…

  • New twist in death of Kogi civil servant

    — 30th October 2017

    …My brother died because the wife said he was not the father the father of their triplet – Brother …Kogi State Govt. accused of inducing brother ..It’s a campaign of clumny – Govt. FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA The end may not have been heard in what appears to be a  new twist in the case…

  • Buhari, Quattara in secret meeting

    — 30th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met behind closed doors with Ivorien President Alassane Quattara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started around 12:15 p.m shortly after the Cote d’Ivoire President arrived the Villa. The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can…

  • Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

    — 30th October 2017

    The automotive policy is biting harder on the economy and must be urgently reviewed, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Monday in Lagos. The Director-General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, who made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the review was necessary for…

  • Ohanaeze targets 2023 presidency

    — 30th October 2017

    Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, has urged its people living in the north to court more friends so as to actualise the ethnic group’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023. The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share