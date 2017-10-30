Danjuma Goje loses wife

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

A former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa.

According to a statement released by the son of late Yelwa, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America.

Although it was not stated, Daily Sun learnt that she died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The brief statement reads: “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, Wife of the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

“Aged 55, she died in a Hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers. The date and time of the funeral prayers in Gombe would be announced later.”

Her husband, Senator Goje, is the current chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriation. He served as Governor of Gombe State between 2003 and 2011.