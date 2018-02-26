Dangote to invest in vapoured milk plant

Dangote Group has announced plans to establish vapoured milk plant as part of measures to boost the economy.

The President / Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, who disclosed this at Dangote Foods, 2018 Customer Celebration and Distributor Awards Night held, recently in Lagos, said when the plant is fully in operation, it will create a lot of employment opportunities for Nigerians. Dangote stated that the raw materials needed for the production of the products are abundant in Nigeria, adding that this will help to save foreign exchange for the country.

Giving an update on the strides of the Group in the food sector, Dangote stated, “in the Sugar sector, we developed a sugar backward integration project plan targeted at the production of 1.5MT/PA from various sites across Nigeria, in the next 10 years and we are acquiring about 150,000 hectares for sugar plantation in Adamawa, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Niger States. We signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State Government for the construction of an integrated sugar complex located at Tunga.” He envisaged that this will generate over 100,000 employment opportunities from all these sugar projects, saying that “we will establish integrated sugar mills within these locations, generate electricity, and produce animal feeds from bagasse and molasses.”

For Dangote Flour Mills, he said, “we have a three-point growth plan, to focus on sustaining high product quality, improving customer engagement and strengthening supply chain capabilities.

“We introduced new improved pasta product called ‘Excellente’ which comes with a new taste and in new packs. Our flour has remained the bakers’ choice and toast of many confectionary companies. We are currently conducting tests to evaluate the suitability of our soils in Nigeria in the cultivation of wheat.”

Dangote stated that new investments in NASCON Allied Industries would boost efficiency and enhance better returns, saying “we are producing edible salt in several packages. We are also choice producers of industrial salts and planning to venture into the production of vegetable oil and tomatoes.

He pointed out that the Group’s push for backward integration in providing its own raw materials on a massive scale has led to the planned investment of $4.6 billion over the next three years in sugar, rice and dairy production alone, noting that this will eliminate the country’s reliance on imported materials, and the foreign exchange headaches that comes with it.

He further stated that the Group annual revenues exceeded $4.1 billion in 2017, saying that “our new projects include the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery, which is being built in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos at the cost of $12 billion will address Nigeria’s energy needs and eliminate importation of refined petroleum products.”

Commenting on the award, he said that the event was organized in appreciation of customers for making Dangote food products a house hold name in Nigeria.

“We are gathered here in honour of our customers and distributors who have distinguished themselves in the distribution of our food products range and also to thank all the staff at DFM, NASCON and Dangote Sugar for their contribution,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ms. Bennedikter Molokwu, said a total of 77 customers distinguished themselves in 2017.

Molokwu commended the distributors’ efforts in making it possible for Dangote food products to be the preferred choice in all households.

According to her, you have helped to create awareness for Dangote food products across the six geopolitical regions and has led to increased consumption of our products in the regions and better balance sheets for our food products’ companies.

“We appreciate your commitment and promise that this partnership will remain mutually beneficial, with enduring values for all stakeholders. Your loyalty drives our business as we depend on you for prompt and frank feedback from consumers, “ she added.

The business mogul added, “we are a major player in the food sector where our business units; Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries are clear leaders in their respective fields. We are firm believers in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. This has informed our desire to invest massively in some states across the country. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play.”

REMARKS BY THE PRESIDENT/CE ALIKO DANGOTE AT THE DANGOTE FOOD DISTRIBUTORS AWARD NIGHT ON WEDNESDAY 21, FEBRUARY 2018.

Protocols.

On behalf of the Board and Management of Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2018 Customer Celebration and Distributor Awards Night.

We are gathered here in honour of our customers and distributors who have distinguished themselves in the distribution of our food products range. It is a night to say thank you for all your efforts in making Dangote Food products a house hold name in Nigeria. Importantly, I will like to thank all the staff at DFM, NASCON and Dangote Sugar for their contribution.

We are a major player in the food sector where our business units; Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries are clear leaders in their respective fields. We are firm believers in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. This has informed our desire to invest massively in some states across the country. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play.

In the Sugar sector, we developed a sugar backward integration project plan targeted at the production of 1.5MT/PA from various sites across Nigeria, in the next 10 years. To this end, we are acquiring about 150,000 hectares for sugar plantation in Adamawa, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Niger States. We signed an MoU with the Nasarawa State Government recently, for the construction of an integrated sugar complex located at Tunga.

We envisage that we will generate over 100,000 employment opportunities from all these sugar projects. In addition, we will establish integrated sugar mills within these locations, generate electricity, and produce animal feeds from bagasse and molasses.

At Dangote Flour Mills, we have a three-point growth plan; focus on sustaining high product quality, improving customer engagement and strengthening supply chain capabilities. We introduced new improved pasta product called “Excellente”. The improved spaghetti and macaroni products are a delight to consumers and distributors as they come with a new taste and in new packs. The have as a core component durum wheat which reduces stickiness and improves the taste.

Our flour has remained the bakers’ choice and toast of many confectionary companies. We are currently conducting tests to evaluate the suitability of our soils in Nigeria in the cultivation of wheat.

We are planning new investments in NASCON Allied Industries that would boost efficiency and enhance better returns. We are producing edible salt in several packages. We are also choice producers of industrial salts and planning to venture into the production of vegetable oil and tomatoes.

We will continue to launch massive agricultural projects across the country in rice and dairy farming. Our push for backward integration in providing our own raw materials on a massive scale has led to the planned investment of $4.6 billion over the next three years in sugar, rice and dairy production alone. That will eliminate the country’s reliance on imported materials, and the foreign exchange headaches that comes with it.

In 2017 our annual revenues exceeded $4.1 billion. Our new projects include the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery, which is being built in Ibeju-Lekki here in Lagos at the cost of $12 billion. This we believe will address Nigeria’s energy needs and eliminate importation of refined petroleum products.

Once again, I welcome you all. We are partners in creating value. We at Dangote strongly believe in the creation of value for all our stakeholders. We are in business because of you and we will always strive to ensure that you get the best from us. We commend you, our valuable distributors, for standing by us over the years. As soon as our new projects come on stream, the opportunity for priority distributorship will be available to you as reward for your loyalty. Thank you for your dedication and for being our support system.

Be assured that we appreciate and value our relationship with you.

Thank you and God bless you.

