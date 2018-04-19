Dangote pledges support for universal healthcare coverage programme

Doris Obinna

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has vowed to prioritise Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) in the country.

This is coming at a time the businessman was conferred with the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University’s top Corporate Award.

According to the University’s Alumni Association’s National President, Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora, the 2018 Corporate Award was presented to Dangote in view of the numerous contributions of his conglomerate to the development of the educational sector in Nigeria.

Professor Mora said the interventions of the Aliko Dangote Foundation in the educational sector over the years had been unprecedented through, especially, the sponsorship of various scholarship programmes.

Dangote, who was represented by the company’s Executive Director (Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communication), Engr. Ahmed Mansur, said the award would spur his conglomerate to scale up its intervention programmes in all sectors.

He said Dangote Group will not rest on its oars in ensuring that the educational sector achieved its rightful place in Nigeria.

On the UHC, Dangote, through his foundation’s Chief Executive, Ms Zouera Youssoufou, said the Foundation will continue to work with governments and civil society organisations for the development of impactful health sector programmes in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Youssoufou said the Foundation, over the years, had spent billions of naira in supporting the causes of health through its strides to eradicate Wild Polio Virus in Nigeria.

She said: “The Foundation has made significant social investments in health, education, economic empowerment and disaster relief.

“Recently the Foundation made a pledge to commit $100million to fight malnutrition in some parts of the country.”

She added that the Dangote Foundation in partnership with Bill and Milenda Gates Foundation had been supporting the government in the eradication of polio.

She said Dangote Foundation would do all within its reach to ensure that an average Nigerian has access to good healthcare in the country.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Health Prof Isaac Folorunso Adewole, who commended Dangote Foundation and other stakeholders, said the Muhammadu Buhari administration was not resting on its oars in trying to achieve a UHC.

“Healthcare is a key driver of our socio-economic development; that is why our future success depends on our investment in the health sector,” he said.

The minister, also launched the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) tagged HUWE, saying it was aimed at reaching eight million Nigerians in its start-up phase.