Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?

Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history.

Perhaps, that is why contemporaries are shocked when historians catalogue the changes they themselves have enacted. In other words, that history is being made contemporaneously, that is on the go, is for most people counterintuitive. Many people think history is only made in the past and never by themselves or their contemporaries.

One can report that today a great sea change is happening in our corporate sphere. Yes, this sea change is barely perceptible at eye level, but we can tell this. This sea change is likely to be the most momentous change in our business history for a long time to come.

If we took the branded names as our historical markers, Nigerian industrial and entrepreneurial history may be characterized by [1] the pre-colonial Dantata-Ojukwu age, [2] the running Dangote-Adenuga epoch, and then [3] the emerging Young Turks era. And these Turks, more than their entrepreneurial fathers and uncles, come in their legions.

But history is not made by numbers. History may be taken as a vector, that is, direction giving quantity, rather than its opposite, a scalar value. The fact of this is important. And we will illustrate. From Dantata to Dangote, it was essentially an era characterised and dominated by traders. Europeans brought in the civilisation to run Africa. And our traders’ briefs, it appeared, were to be subcontractors and suppliers of produce and related needs, not inventors of technologies. And they have done quite well. It is even in the books that a Dangote led the transition from trading as apex money machine to that of being an industrialist.

But the Dangote transition was essentially in the realms of “finance” not “industrial capitalism.” We explain. That is, while Dangote was successful as an industrialist, fact is that he was not technically tutored or equipped in any of his industries. The point needs to be stressed that there is nothing right or wrong with this. It is just that, as historians, it is proper we notice it. The fact of it is just a phase of our industrial experience.

But pushing beyond the Dangote epoch seem to be a group of young and swashbuckling Nigerians. These new Nigerians come in two guises. The first, and quite a number, are in business to push their passions, as they tell whoever gives them ears. But a more quiet group are around and in business as a continuation of their tertiary studies. I ran into one of such. And we bring you his story.

Fortune Towers is one of the prominent addresses in Victoria island. And I was on appointment to see Nze Chibuike Achigbu. Achigbu is the chairman of the board, Solberg Nigeria Ltd. Solberg is an engineering construction firm with commissioned works throughout Nigeria. Achigbu is actually a prize-winning student and well decorated engineer. And that is what makes the big difference and excites one the more. One could as is the best practice talk not just money but the underlying philosophy to it all. The market is not just a money machine. The marketplace, more importantly, is a socio-technological institution and ranges beyond money.