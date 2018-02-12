The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Fulani are not criminals, Emir Sanusi tell Nigerians
12th February 2018 - Dangote graduate trainees promise to end fuel scarcity in Nigeria
12th February 2018 - Use your office to foster unity, Gov. Ishaku tells Emir Sanusi
12th February 2018 - Head held high, Kim’s sister returns to North Korea
12th February 2018 - South African military investigates Congo torture reports
12th February 2018 - JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari
12th February 2018 - Herdsmen kill father of two in Ekiti
12th February 2018 - 2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae
12th February 2018 - 370, 000 unclaimed PVCs recorded in Imo – REC
12th February 2018 - King Wadada: “One Love’’ album out to promote national unity
Home / Cover / National / Dangote graduate trainees promise to end fuel scarcity in Nigeria

Dangote graduate trainees promise to end fuel scarcity in Nigeria

— 12th February 2018

NAN

Newly trained Dangote Refinery graduate engineers have promised an end to the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country when  the Refinery takes off.

The engineers just returned from a training programme at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. in India, the company said today.

The engineers have promised to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired during the training to ensure Nigeria is saved the embarrassment of fuel scarcity when the refinery comes on stream.

The engineers, who described their experience as second to none in the history of Nigeria oil and gas sector said never again would Nigeria experience fuel scarcity as the Dangote Refinery would be operated in the most efficient manner.

According to a statement, the Dangote Refinery,  in preparation for takeoff, has  been sending  in batches Nigerian engineers to Bharat Refinery in India, arguably the biggest in the world for training in refinery operation and production.

The Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest, with a capacity to produce 650,000 bpd. It is billed  to commence operation  soon.

The Nigerian engineers shared their experience with the management members at the Refinery premises at Lekki. They  said they had both theory and practical training in India.

The engineers also said that it was a rare opportunity to witness a refinery of the Dangote’s size being built from the scratch.

Opeyemi Oyedepo, Process engineer and Igwe John, petroleum and gas engineer told the management how they were made to be part of trouble shooting during their training, a development that has boosted their confidence that Dangote Refinery with most modern facilities will eradicate perennial fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

The Graduate engineers also said they learnt, as part of their training, efficient refinery operations and adherence to quality and standard.

Technical Adviser to Dangote Refinery, Mr Babajide Soyode expressed satisfaction that the best of the graduate engineers were selected as attested to by the the trainers in India.

He said the management was proud of the engineers as they have displayed a thorough understanding of what they learnt in India.

Soyode said the Dangote Refinery chose Bharat, as the training ground, because it is  the biggest refinery in the world and is ready to train young engineers,  unlike the disposition in Europe and other parts of the Western world.

The company’s Director of Human Capital Management and Project Support, Mohan Kumar, while presenting the returnee engineers said the company is laying a solid foundation for takeoff with the training of the engineers.

He said the young engineers were trained   on how to manage the operations of the refinery.

Kumar added that the engineers had gathered fundamental practical knowledge about refinery.

According to him, the engineers are recruited and trained to witness the building of the refinery from scratch.

He said the engineers spent two months in classroom training and three months on the job training.

Kumar explained that the engineers were trained by experts, who had over 45 years experience in refinery operations.

He said that the training became imperative due to the commitment of Dangote Group to promote local content by developing indigenous capacity.

He stated that “the engineers are expected to also transfer the skills acquired to other Nigerians when the refinery comes on stream.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fulani are not criminals, Emir Sanusi tell Nigerians

— 12th February 2018

John Adams, Minna Despite the activities of herdsmen in the country, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said that Fulani people are not terrorists neither are they criminals as being perceived in some quarters. The Emir said the Fulani are Nigerians are law-abiding and respect constituted authorities in the country. The…

  • Dangote graduate trainees promise to end fuel scarcity in Nigeria

    — 12th February 2018

    NAN Newly trained Dangote Refinery graduate engineers have promised an end to the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country when  the Refinery takes off. The engineers just returned from a training programme at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. in India, the company said today. The engineers have promised to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired during…

  • Use your office to foster unity, Gov. Ishaku tells Emir Sanusi

    — 12th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has urged the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi to use his exalted office as a respected traditional ruler to foster peace and unity rather than fan the embers of discord. In a press statement issued, in Jalingo, on Sunday, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media…

  • JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari

    — 12th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja After two and half hours of a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari with security chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Monday, no one from the meeting was willing to take questions  from State House Correspondents on the thrust of the meeting. The meeting which started around 11:00a.m. ended…

  • Herdsmen kill father of two in Ekiti

    — 12th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Suspected herdsmen said to identified as Bororos have allegedly killed a father of two, Olayemi Tunde, 32, at Ipao, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Olayemi was reportedly killed, on Sunday afternoon, while he was returning from his farm. It was gathered that Olayemi,  a commercial motorbike rider, who also…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share