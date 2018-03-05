The Sun News
Dangote donates N1.2bn business school complex to BUK

Dangote donates N1.2bn business school complex to BUK

— 5th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has donated a N1.2 billion ultra-modern complex to Bayero University, Kano (BUK), in furtherance of the pursuit of knowledge.

The structure, donated to the university’s Business School and named after him, was unveiled by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, at the weekend.

On the occasion, the monarch, described Dangote as a philanthropist whose humanitarian gestures has affected so many people in the state, in the country and beyond.

The emir commended the business giant for his commitment to the development of education in Nigeria and acknowledged that this is not the first time he built structures in the university, and other institutions across the nation.

The monarch also appreciated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for undertaking a similar project in the university, and urged the bank to increase its pace towards completing their projects.

Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Foundation, Hajiya Zuwaira Yusufu, recalled that the promise to  construct the structure was made about three years ago, at one of the university’s convocation ceremony.

She stated that the delivered complex was in fulfillment of that promise, and also explained that the complex has been equipped with state-of-the-art  equipment capable of offering conducive atmosphere for students to learn.

Hajiya Yusufu also explained that the complex offers students the opportunity to explore modern African and world businesses, and added that “the Business School is of international standard.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Yahuza Bello,  expressed the  ginstitution’s ratitude to Dangote.

“Dangote has been helping this institution with structures for many years. If you go round the university, you will see a lot of structures bearing his name, which means they were established by him. He is, indeed, a philanthropist and has passion for education development.

We thank him very much,” said Prof. Bello.

