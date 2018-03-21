The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend
21st March 2018 - LUC Act ’ll worsen real sector woes
21st March 2018 - Lagos communities lock horns with EKDC over ‘crazy’ bills, power outage
21st March 2018 - Foundation offers hundreds free eye surgery in Ogun community
21st March 2018 - Royal father lauds Gov Bello over handling of Kogi killings 
21st March 2018 - I love my country
21st March 2018 - Having state police: The urgency of now (3)
21st March 2018 - International/friendly: Mikel out of Poland friendly
21st March 2018 - Rohr cries out: Eagles lack potent striker
21st March 2018 - Lewandowski: Nigeria’ll help us deal with Senegal style
Home / Business / Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend

Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend

— 21st March 2018

Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc are surely in for a good deal as the company’s directors have recommended N10.75 dividend payout for the year ended on December 31 2017 as against N8.70 paid in 2016.

  In absolute terms, the figure translates to N178.9 billion as the company’s group revenue grew by 31 percent from N615.1 billion in 2016   to N805.6 billion, while its net profit   rose by 43 per cent, from N142.86 billion to N204.25 billion. Earnings per share rose to N11.65 compared to N8.78 at the previous year indicating an increase of 32.7 percent.

A breakdown of the report indicated that while sales from the three plants in Nigeria contributed N552.36 billion to the group’s revenue, the balance of N258.44 billion was accounted for by plants in other African countries. Revenue attributable to Nigeria grew by 29.6 percent while that from Pan-African operations rose by 32.5 percent.

Though group sales volumes were lower by seven per cent due to depressed Nigerian market, pan-African sales volumes went up by 8.4 per cent to 9.4Mt with strong volume increases in Senegal, Ethiopia and Cameroon and new capacities of 1.5Mta in Congo, 0.5Mta in Sierra Leone.

Its acting Group Chief Executive Officer,  Joe Makoju, speaking on the results said: “Dangote Cement turned in a record year with revenues up by 31 percent to N805.6bn and EBITDA up by 50.9 per cent to N388.1billion. Although Nigerian volumes were lower in 2017, our Pan-African operations increased volumes by 8.4 per cent and now make up 42 per cent of the Group’s total cement sales, demonstrating the robust diversification of our business.

“We expanded our footprints from eight countries to 10 with the opening of new facilities in the Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone, while our operations in Cameroon, Senegal and Ethiopia achieved strong sales growth during the year. With total sales volumes of nearly 22 million tonnes, we are by far the leading manufacturer of cement in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 46Mta capacity across Africa.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend

— 21st March 2018

Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc are surely in for a good deal as the company’s directors have recommended N10.75 dividend payout for the year ended on December 31 2017 as against N8.70 paid in 2016.   In absolute terms, the figure translates to N178.9 billion as the company’s group revenue grew by 31 percent from…

  • LUC Act ’ll worsen real sector woes

    — 21st March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the new Land Use Charge (LUC) Act is an unfriendly gesture that would worsen the problems of the manufacturing sector. Its President, Dr. Frank Jacobs, reacting to the 50 per cent reduction noted that the review, no doubt, is a step in the right direction,…

  • Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

    — 21st March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism….

  • Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 

    — 21st March 2018

    Christopher Oji The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested most wanted armed robber, 31-year-old Fashola, aka Awolowo, who has been on the wanted list of the police for a while. Awolowo has been wanted for offences of house-to-house robbery and road attacks in Lagos and neighbouring states. He was declared wanted after…

  • As Abia descends into rot

    — 21st March 2018

    When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share