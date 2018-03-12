The Sun News
Dangote bags KADCCIMA award

Dangote bags KADCCIMA award

— 12th March 2018

For its contribution to the development of Nigeria’s economy, the Group has been rewarded by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

 Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasiru Ahmad El Rufai, presented the award to the representative of the Dangote Group after it emerged the Overall First Runner Up.

The Governor described the awards as deserving and urged the awardees to scale up their activities and support the President Buhari-led effort in growing the Nigerian economy.

 Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 39th Kaduna International Trade Fair, President of KADCCIMA Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka said the Dangote Group choice for the coveted award was strictly based on merit.

She said the Group has been a frontrunner in supporting economic growth and development through its various investments in agriculture, petrochemicals, cement, sugar, salt, flour and pasta, among others.

Speaking earlier at the Dangote Special Day, Regional Cement Director Mr. Dolapo Alli, who represented the President of the Dangote Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said the conglomerate is the largest employer of labour in the private sector.

According to Mr. Alli, with numerous multi-billion dollars investments coming on stream, the Group’s capacity will be bolstered and thousands more will be gainfully employed.

 He described the partnership with KADCCIMA and interactions with other investors at the Fair as fruitful and in the ‘interest of the Nigerian economy.’

 Dangote Group’s Executive Director Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communications Engr. Ahmed Mansur, had during the opening ceremony said the Group was investing heavily in the agricultural sector, and that it was partnering with most of the states, including Kaduna State.

 Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, had described the role of the Dangote Group as central to his administration’s economic recovery and growth agenda.

