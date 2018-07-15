I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World

Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves.

While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured various parts of the country, promoting her programmes such as KidsNHunger, digital skills marketing, online company card, Out-of-School Empowerment Foundation, waste reduction through industrial trash furnace, and development of television shows and films for Nollywood. She also distributed educational materials to children while promising to donate computers to many schools both in Lagos and Anambra State.

In this chat, Umeagukwu talks about the lessons she learnt while abroad for many years and her experiences in Nigeria. It’s sure a good read.

What do you miss most about Nigeria when you’re abroad?

I miss the food. I like pounded yam with ofe oha. I like Nigerian peanuts, roasted corn, and Isi-Ewu. I miss Suya. Since I came, I have been eating Suya everyday.

You have been abroad for over 10 years, what lessons have you learnt about life?

If not for anything, I have learnt moral principles. Being straight forward and time conscious. If I have appointment with you at 10:00a.m, maybe I have to show up at 9:45a.m. I keep my appointment quite professional.

Who influenced your growing up?

My mum. She has a huge influence on me. I looked up to her. She was a fashion designer and