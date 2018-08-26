Danger: Lagos suburb where sales of sex drugs boom

“It has been like a hide-and-seek battle against these fake drug peddlers. Even when we clamp down on one location they find their way to another area. Since the coming of NAFDAC in 1993, we’ve waged a ceaseless and ferocious battle on these drug hawkers. But the issue of hawking is a cultural and attitudinal problem in the country. Drugs are supposed to be sacred and purchased at registered places. It is an aberration that people hawk drugs along the road,” he said.

He said that NAFDAC had to switch to other methods in combating fake sex enhancing drug peddlers when the enforcement strategy wasn't paying off. "NAFDAC started with enforcement by raiding, arresting and persecuting these peddlers. But we found out that it wasn't paying off. Our staff strength could not sustain the strategy. We're less than 3000 officials superintending over the health of 180 million Nigerians. So we won't go far in the war if stick with enforcements alone." However, NAFDAC, he said, has not totally ditched the idea of arresting the fake drug dealers and hawkers. He explained: "Though we have not stopped raiding these fake drug hawkers, but we've also taken

to creating more awareness and sensitizing the public to stay away from buying any kind of drug

sold in public places and along the road. That way people are made to understand that their destiny is in their hands.” Jimoh lamented the crass ignorance of the buyers of sex enhancing drugs hawked on the road and at street corners: “Drugs, when hawked or displayed on the road loses its potency. It could even become poisonous because it has been exposed to all kinds of weather. So purchasing these drugs is like buying death with your money. Nigerians must be made to this understand this.” Stiffer penalty Those convicted of selling illegal health products face imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to N500,000. But this sanction according to the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye, is not punitive enough to deter the drug fakers. “A situation where a convict is sentenced to two years in prison with an option of the maximum statutory fine of N500, 000 is a nudge on the counterfeiters not even a slap. There is need for stiffer sentencing, confiscation of the assets of the convict and adequate compensation of the victim(s) of the crime, among other measures.”