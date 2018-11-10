I want to tell you a story/E no be story?/Dey say e no be story o. Well, the story actually is, not only was Nungwa sacked, he has been ordered also to refund all the salaries and allowances he has been collecting in the past three years. I don’t know how much millions or billions that would eventually amount to but I want to say that I have a big but handy calculator here with me. Please, who will volunteer to kindly pass it on to him? This is a new dance: Open and Close. Open? That’s what happened when the matter started initially. Close? That’s what is happening now. But, according to the Bible story, Joseph and Benjamin are supposed to be children of the same mother, Rachel, not so? Or, has the narrative suddenly changed because of politics? At all, very, very at all!

To be fair, this is not the first time this kind of judgement is being passed. I can vividly recall how similar judgement was passed by the Supreme Court, in April, last year, barring Sopuluchukwu (Respect God) Ezeonwuka of the PDP, from representing Orumba North/South of Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in an appeal filed against him by Ben Nwankwo, a member of the party. Like in the Benue case, he too was ordered to refund all salaries and allowances collected since he started sitting at the House of Representatives. About eight months later, the same Supreme Court revoked the election of Sunday Aghedo, member of the Edo State House of Assembly and also ordered him to refund all the salaries and allowances he had collected since May, 2015 from the Assembly. My only grouse with the Supreme Court, in that case is since the man's name is Sunday, the judgement should have been handed down to him on a Sunday. I am one of those who will continue to insist that if you are Sunday, let your judgement come on Sunday. The same thing should happen if your name is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, let your judgement come on the very day whose name you bear. Let those who agree with me raise their hands. I can't see you from here! Please, could you raise it a bit higher? It is in the light of these farts, that I am appealing to the present crop of politicians whose elation (election?) has been enmeshed in controversy to take care chew the national cake: as you dey collect the jumbo salary and allowances, please, make you dey keep am, no dey chop am yet, in case any Justice or Judge (George?) has any cause (curse?), tomorrow, to ask you to return them jumbo by jumbo, as the court pleases. Please o, na abeg I dey beg una. And, let me, at this juncture, issue this timely warning (worry?) to all of you who are jumping up and down and backslapping one another over an erection (election?: primary (primal?), secondary or taasharing (tertiary?) level, it does not really matter): what the court has put at ASPAMDA (asunder?) or at International Trade (Tread?) Fair (Fear?), FESTAC, Lagos, it is expected that no woman (let alone, man) go carry am go put for GADA (Yoruba word for bridge, apology to Brigadier Raji Rasaki, former military governor of Lagos State). Ayua! Ka Chineke mezie okwu (apology to Chika Okpala, alias Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo, formerly of the NTA's The New Masquerade). Interpretation: Oh yes! Let God complete the rest of the word I would have loved to say! At all, very, very at all!