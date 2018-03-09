The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  
9th March 2018 - 20% women representation on financial institutions’ board low –Emefiele
9th March 2018 - VAIDS backed by extant tax laws –Adeosun
9th March 2018 - NECA tasks FG on policies, improved corporate performances
9th March 2018 - Minister charges reconstituted MDA boards on transparency, accountability
9th March 2018 - Fuel scarcity looms over tenure elongation of NUPENG excos
9th March 2018 - Chinese arrested for exporting pangolin scales worth N1bn
9th March 2018 - NSE ASI up 0.33%
9th March 2018 - MTN cuts 2018 dividend to reduce debt
9th March 2018 - Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG
Home / Business / Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  

Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  

— 9th March 2018

Louis Ibah                        

Dana Air has pledged to cooperate with the Federal Government in the planned audit of its airline even as it maintained that its operations were conducted in line with international best practices.                                        

Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, told aviation reporters that those who still had doubts on the airline’s safety processes should avail themselves of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) interim report released on Tuesday, which had absolved the airline of any blame in the accident, which occurred on February 23, 2018, while one of its aircraft was landing on the runway of the Port Harcourt Airport.

The AIB report noted that the airport managers had not drained the runway properly before allowing the aircraft to land on a slippery surface, which forced it to skid. “We welcome the recent audit ordered by the Federal Government and we are willing to work with the team and the government to demonstrate our commitment not just to flying but to flying safe,” said Ezenwa. 

“Considering the safety measures we have put in place and our huge investment in training and retraining of our crew and pilots, we decided not to join issues, but to rather wait on the report of AIB, the authentic body responsible for such investigations.

“Dana Air wishes to thank AIB for releasing the preliminary report on the Port Harcourt runway incident involving one of our aircraft on February 23, 2018. Excerpts of the reports confirmed that the Air Traffic Control, an arm of the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency (NAMA) that is saddled with the responsibility of issuing instructions the pilots are required to obey, had cleared the pilot to land at the airport.

“It is pertinent to note that the pilot of that flight has over 30 years experience in the aviation industry and is one of the very best in the country and was headhunted from another domestic airline where he also served as the head of safety and quality standards.”  

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  

— 9th March 2018

Louis Ibah                         Dana Air has pledged to cooperate with the Federal Government in the planned audit of its airline even as it maintained that its operations were conducted in line with international best practices.                  …

  • 20% women representation on financial institutions’ board low –Emefiele

    — 9th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, disclosed that female representation on boards of financial services institutions currently at 20 per cent and 16 per cent in management teams worldwide remained low. He therefore canvassed for absorption of more women into top management positions in banks and…

  • VAIDS backed by extant tax laws –Adeosun

    — 9th March 2018

    Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has explained that the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is underpinned by existing tax laws in the country. She gave the explanation on Thursday evening while speaking on Channels Television’s core programme. According to the Minister, VAIDS is a tax amnesty scheme, which offers people with tax compliance…

  • NECA tasks FG on policies, improved corporate performances

    — 9th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has charged the Federal Government to develop friendly laws and policies that would ensure continuous existence of businesses. The employers’ body said through that, government would be able to avoid inconsistencies in policies,  improve corporate and firm performance. President of NECA, Larry Ettah, urged the federal and state…

  • Minister charges reconstituted MDA boards on transparency, accountability

    — 9th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has charged chairmen and members of newly reconstituted boards under her ministry to live above board in all their dealings. The boards inaugurated were those of the Nigerian Export/Import Bank (NEXIM), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),  the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme and the National Insurance…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share