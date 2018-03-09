Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  

Louis Ibah

Dana Air has pledged to cooperate with the Federal Government in the planned audit of its airline even as it maintained that its operations were conducted in line with international best practices.

Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, told aviation reporters that those who still had doubts on the airline’s safety processes should avail themselves of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) interim report released on Tuesday, which had absolved the airline of any blame in the accident, which occurred on February 23, 2018, while one of its aircraft was landing on the runway of the Port Harcourt Airport.

The AIB report noted that the airport managers had not drained the runway properly before allowing the aircraft to land on a slippery surface, which forced it to skid. “We welcome the recent audit ordered by the Federal Government and we are willing to work with the team and the government to demonstrate our commitment not just to flying but to flying safe,” said Ezenwa.

“Considering the safety measures we have put in place and our huge investment in training and retraining of our crew and pilots, we decided not to join issues, but to rather wait on the report of AIB, the authentic body responsible for such investigations.

“Dana Air wishes to thank AIB for releasing the preliminary report on the Port Harcourt runway incident involving one of our aircraft on February 23, 2018. Excerpts of the reports confirmed that the Air Traffic Control, an arm of the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency (NAMA) that is saddled with the responsibility of issuing instructions the pilots are required to obey, had cleared the pilot to land at the airport.

“It is pertinent to note that the pilot of that flight has over 30 years experience in the aviation industry and is one of the very best in the country and was headhunted from another domestic airline where he also served as the head of safety and quality standards.”