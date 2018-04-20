Dana Air to commence Owerri–Abuja direct flight  

Louis Ibah

Dana Air yesterday announced that it would launch direct flight operations from Owerri, Imo State to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital territory as from May 1, 2018 as part of its route expansion project for 2018.

Passengers on that route, for several years, have had to go through the Port Harcourt or Lagos airports in order to connect Abuja by air.

‘’We are greatly delighted to introduce an additional flight on our Owerri route, connecting Owerri to Abuja and back,” said Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air’s Media and Communications Manager.

“This is part of our commitment towards providing dependable options for the good people of Imo State and ensuring seamless travel for business and leisure travellers,” he added.

Ezenwa said the airline will operate flights from the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, to Abuja and back on Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

He noted that the airline had to create a flight from Owerri to Abuja as a result of the overwhelming calls from its guests, who had enjoyed its uninterrupted schedule and on-time departures from Lagos to Owerri, assuring guests of the airline’s commitment towards providing a reliable and affordable service across its route network.

He said fares on the route would go as low as N18,000 one way on economy class ticket and N45,000 business class tickets.

“From May 1, 2018, we will operate one flight from Owerri to Abuja on Mondays to Fridays at 12.33pm and Abuja to Owerri at 2.16pm.

On Sundays, Owerri to Abuja flights will be at 5.31pm and Abuja to Owerri at 12.06pm,’’ he added.