Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit

Dana Air says it will support the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#23), scheduled to hold between October 10 – 12, 2017, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The NES is jointly organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning. It is the largest and most prestigious forum for policy makers and captains of industry from both private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy to interact and share thoughts on key issues and challenges facing the Nigerian economy.

The theme for this yearís summit is: ìOpportunities, Productivity, and Employment: Actualizing the Economy Recovery and Growth Planíí

Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa said as part of its support to the 2017 Nigerian Economic Summit, the airline will be providing the Nigerian Economic Summit team with complimentary tickets while delegates will enjoy specials fares on the airline.

He said in the last five years, the airline had been supporting the Nigerian Economic Summit as a domestic airline that was committed to the economic recovery plan of the Federal Government.

ìWe are a proudly Nigerian brand and we are committed to everything that concerns Nigeria and the well-being of our people,î said Ezenwa.

ìNigeria is gradually coming out of recession and we commend the enduring efforts of the Federal Government and the Economic Team. What is more important now is how we can maintain the growth trajectory post-recession, to deliver a positive impact on Nigerian citizens in general. This is what this yearís summit intends to achieve and we are proud to be supporting again this year,íí he added.