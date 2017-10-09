The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit
9th October 2017 - 22 Nigerian accident investigators to be trained at NTSB
9th October 2017 - NNPC Gate: Kachikwu, Baru may face DSS, EFCC 
9th October 2017 - Monkey pox lands in A’Ibom
9th October 2017 - Blame PDP for bad roads in S’East, S’South – APC tells Wike
9th October 2017 - APC has board of trustees –Nkire
9th October 2017 - Recession: Buratai slashes fees at Army schools
9th October 2017 - Our suspension illegal, unjust, say Ondo magistrates
9th October 2017 - Be realistic about your agitation, Bishop tells Ndigbo
9th October 2017 - Kanu’s kinsman asks court to repatriate IPOB leader from UK
Home / Business / Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit

Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit

— 9th October 2017

Dana Air says it will support the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#23), scheduled to hold between October 10 – 12, 2017, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
The NES is jointly organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning. It is the largest and most prestigious forum for policy makers and captains of industry from both private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy to interact and share thoughts on key issues and challenges facing the Nigerian economy.
The theme for this yearís summit is: ìOpportunities, Productivity, and Employment: Actualizing the Economy Recovery and Growth Planíí
Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa said as part of its support to the 2017 Nigerian Economic Summit, the airline will be providing the Nigerian Economic Summit team with complimentary tickets while delegates will enjoy specials fares on the airline.
He said in the last five years, the airline had been supporting the Nigerian Economic Summit as a domestic airline that was committed to the economic recovery plan of the Federal Government.
ìWe are a proudly Nigerian brand and we are committed to everything that concerns Nigeria and the well-being of our people,î said Ezenwa.
ìNigeria is gradually coming out of recession and we commend the enduring efforts of the Federal Government and the Economic Team. What is more important now is how we can maintain the growth trajectory post-recession, to deliver a positive impact on Nigerian citizens in general. This is what this yearís summit intends to achieve and we are proud to be supporting again this year,íí he added.

 

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit

— 9th October 2017

Dana Air says it will support the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#23), scheduled to hold between October 10 – 12, 2017, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The NES is jointly organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning. It is the largest and most prestigious forum for policy…

  • 22 Nigerian accident investigators to be trained at NTSB

    — 9th October 2017

    About 22 Nigerian workers from the Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) would be traveling to the United States of America (USA) to receive training at the National Transport and Safety Board (NTSB) on air crash investigation. Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Mr. Akin Olateru who disclosed this to journalists said the training was part of the collaboration…

  • NNPC Gate: Kachikwu, Baru may face DSS, EFCC 

    — 9th October 2017

    •Relinquish your position as Minister of Petroleum, Falana tells Buhari From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and Emma Njoku There are strong indications at the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari may direct the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the allegations by the Minister of State for Petroleum…

  • Monkey pox lands in A’Ibom

    — 9th October 2017

    …How to avoid the disease, by UUTH CMD From Joe Effiong, Uyo Monkey pox has been recorded in Akwa Ibom State, after 13 people contracted the disease in Bayelsa. Another 49 were on the watch list, as at last week. Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, confirmed the single case in a statement in Uyo, the…

  • Blame PDP for bad roads in S’East, S’South – APC tells Wike

    — 9th October 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to blame the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the myriads of bad roads in the South East and South South geo political zones. Wike had, on a visit to Abia state, at the weekend, said…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share