Dana Air seals interlining agreement  with Asky Airline 

— 26th February 2018

Dana Air  and Asky Airline of Togo have sealed an interlining agreement that gives an option to passengers to fly on either of the two airlines using a ticket purchased from just one of the airline.    

Interlining, also known as interline ticketing and interline booking, is a voluntary commercial agreement between individual airlines to handle passengers traveling on itineraries that require multiple flights on multiple airlines.[ Such agreements allow passengers to change from one flight on one airline to another flight on another airline without having to gather their bags or check-in again.

For instance, under the deal, a Nigerian passenger can now buy a Dana Air ticket from Uyo to Togo, but will fly from Uyo – Lagos, and transfer to Asky Airline using the same ticket to fly from Lagos to Lome, Togo.    A Nigerian passenger can similarly fly from Duoala, Cameroon to Port Harcourt, Nigeria using using Asky Airline ticket. The passenger will disembark in Lagos on the Asky ticket from Duoala – Lagos and transfer to Dana Air flight heading to Port Harcourt from Lagos. 

Speaking during a brief signing ceremony at Dana Air’s Corporate Head office in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani said, “we have taken a bold step towards achieving our strategic route and fleet expansion program. With this partnership, we shall be adding some brand new aircraft to our fleet soon.We have also had advanced talks with some other notable aircraft manufacturers and very soon, some of aircraft outside the country on maintenance will also be arriving,’’ he added. 

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, the CEO of Asky airlines, Mr Ahadu Simachew said, ‘Dana Air having survived the sundry issues in the aviation industry for ten years and still waxing stronger, appears to us as the most experienced and well-managed airline in Nigeria,  with a very strong, passionate  and creative management team. We are happy to have reached an agreement and we believe this is good for Nigeria and Africa.’’

Dana Airlines having flown over 2.7 million passengers in the last nine years of its operation is Nigeria’s first carrier to enter into an interlining agreement with another African airline. 

