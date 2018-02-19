Dana Air pledges to train more Nigerian pilots    

…Decorates 2 captains, 3 first officers

Dana Air has pledged to train more Nigerian pilots as part of its contribution to boosting manpower capacity in Nigeria’s aviation sector. The Director of Flight Operation for Dana Air, Captain Segun Omole. He stated this at an event to decorate two newly promoted captains and three new First Officers (co-pilots) held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos recently.

Omole said in 2017, the airline had made massive investments in the training of 27 Nigerian pilots with some of them sent to the Nigerian Colege of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria, International Aviation College, Ilorin and other aviation colleges in South Africa and the United States of America.

According to him, the airline had spent an average of $12, 000 – $13,000 for the initial training of the pilots in these collages. Omole could however not quantify the amount spent in subsequent training of the pilots to get them type-rated on a particular aircraft that they wanted to specialise in flying. He however explained that all the Nigerian pilots who benefited from such trainings are under the obligation to return to the country to fly in the local airline industry.

He commended the management of Dana Air for making the investment in the tranining of indigenous pilots, noting that about 10 years ago when he joined the airline,there were only two Nigerian pilots employed by Dana Air. The bulk of the pilots then were expatriates. He however explained that at present, 80 per cent of the airline’s pilots are Nigerians.

Captain Omole in company of the Chief Operating Officer/Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo, later decorated Sylvester Kalu and Ibrahim Kassim as the airline’s new Captains, meaning they can now take full charge of piloting an aircraft. On the other hand, Ilesanmi Ayotunde, Afolabi Damilola and Wahab Lawal were decorated as First Officers, which gives them the status of co-pilots in an aircraft.

In his speech, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo, charged the newly decorated flight officers to put in their best for the airline and the country.

Mbanuzuo said the airline had 16 Captains and 17 co-pilots that are Nigerians in its employment.

He promised that the figure would increase in the years ahead as more aircraft are brought in to grow the existing fleet of six, although he noted that only three of the aircraft were currently in operation,with three other undergoing maintenances abroad.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Captain Sylvester Kalu thanked the management of Dana Air for the opportunity given to them to benefit from the airline’s training.

He promised that they will be good ambassadors of the airline and will strive with his colleagues to maintain Dana Air’s safety record, on-time departure, excellent relationship with passengers and other noble qualities the airline is known for.