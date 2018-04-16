Dana Air named official airline of Wives of African Presidents’ summit

Dana Air has been named the official airline of the maiden edition of the Coalition of Wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa for Peace (COWAP) Summit for Peace and Development, scheduled to hold from April 21-22, 2018 at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The theme of the conference is “African Women Summit for Peace and Development in Africa,” and the coalition is a project put together by Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative, an NGO which aims to harness the enormous capacity and goodwill of both sitting and past wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa towards four thematic points, which align with the Sustainable Development Goals: Peace in Africa, girl-child education, ending hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

Speaking on the choice of Dana Air as official airline of the summit, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, said, “we are proud to have been selected as the official airline of such a huge summit coming up this month (April) in Abuja. “This is testament to the fact that Africa appreciates and understands our efforts towards strategically connecting Nigerian cities to Africa, and providing safe, reliable and affordable air transport. We welcome this rare opportunity to showcase our award-wining service to all the delegates and Africa at large.’’

Also speaking on the initiative, the Project Lead, Meshack Kalada Belema, said, “we are working in tandem with the seven pillars of African Union’s Agenda 2063. We believe that Africa will be developed by Africans and this coalition will serve as critical player in the development.

“We are also working with airlines that are committed to the African dream with their developmental activities and have distinguished themselves over the years – Dana Air and Ethiopian Airline – towards the success of the summit, which is expected to draw over 3,000 participants from African countries under the umbrella of the African Union (AU). As official airline, Dana Air will provide all delegates to the summit with very convenient fares and also fly and provide logistic support to the organising committee.

Having flown over 2.7 million pax in the last nine years of its operation, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products, world-class in-flight service and unrivalled on-time performance.