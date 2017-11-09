The Sun News
Dana Air flies 2.7m passengers in 9 years, says official

Dana Air flies 2.7m passengers in 9 years, says official

9th November 2017

Dana Air on Thursday said it had flown over 2.7 million passengers in its nine years of operations in Nigeria.

Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, Dana Air’s Accountable Manager made this known in a statement issued in Lagos to mark the airline’s nine years of flight operations in the country scheduled for Nov. 10.

“Since commencing flight operations on Nov. 10, 2008, we are proud to have come this far, creating an exemplary model and setting the standards for a sustainable and efficient airline operation in Nigeria.

“We are also proud to have flown over 2.7 million passengers in the last nine years of our operation and the fact that our on-time performance, world-class in-flight service and customer-centric innovations are still unrivaled.

“This is testament to our obvious passion to keep flying high and offering the best of air transport in the industry,” Mbanuzuo said.

According to him, the airline has also encouraged professionalism and growth in the Nigerian aviation industry because through recruitment and constant training of Nigerian pilots.

He maintained that the airline had shown commitment to safety by becoming a member of the apex aviation body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), adding that it would continue to hold its customers in high esteem.

“We avail this opportunity to wish ourselves many more years in the aviation industry and our desire is to see an aviation industry devoid of the multiple issues that airlines have to grapple with, and improved airport facilities.

“We commend the efforts President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, and the regulators for their commitment towards the ease of doing business and we hope that these efforts are sustained. (NAN)

