Dana Air becomes IATA member

— 18th September 2017

Dana Air has been formally admitted into the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to its Accountable Manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo.

Mbanuzuo in a statement said the IATA membership is coming just two years after the airline passed the IATA International Operations Safety Audit (IOSA) and was admitted into the association’s global safety registry.

“Becoming a member of IATA is a significant milestone for us at Dana Air and this only demonstrates our level of professionalism and commitment to operational efficiency in terms of providing our guests with safe, seamless and world-class air transport service in Nigeria,” said Mbanuzuo.

“Apart from the fact that this membership will further strengthen our relationship with other international airlines, we see it as an opportunity to take our amazing products to the global stage through interline and code-share agreements.

“You would recall that Dana Air is the first and only Nigerian airline to have undergone an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and its foreign partners – the Flight Safety Group, and we are determined to reinforce our strategic route network within and beyond Nigeria,” he added.

Dana Air, in furtherance of its much-vaunted customer-centric products, recently launched a Special Services Unit to attend to passengers with special needs, urgent complaints, update passengers on current promos and benefits of Dana Miles at the airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.

