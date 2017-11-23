Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

It was a case of buck-passing at the investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating allegations of the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service.

The 2-day hearing by the Aliyu Madaki-led committee started yesterday with the Head of the Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, minister of Interior, Abdulraham Dambazzau, minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, taking turns to deny having authorised Maina’s reinstatement and reported promotion to the position of director in the Interior ministry.

The fresh probe was sequel to the resolution passed on the motion sponsored by Aon Tuesday, 4th April, 2017, which sought to investigate activities of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reforms from 2010 to the time of its dissolution.

The Head of Service disclosed that she kept the letter from the Federal Civil Service Commission for Maina’s reinstatement for sometime based on her fears his re-absorption was detrimental to the anti-corruption stance of the Buhari administration.

She read out letters between her and the Permanent-Secretary of the Interior ministry, Abubakar Magaji, in which she sought clarification on the basis which Maina was being re-absorbed.

“I was surprised that to find that without being officially conveyed the letter of his reinstatement or any letter of posting, whatsoever, the said Mr. Maina was absorbed into the ministry of Interior.

“I want to state here that I still have the original letters with me, my office never conveyed such a reinstatement order to Mr. Maina. So, there is no way he could have resumed work at the ministry of Interior if he has not been officially notified of doing such by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation,” she said.

In his submission, the Interior minister maintained that his duties does not include the employment or posting of staff of the ministry.

In washing his hands off the matter, Dambazzau told lawmakers, that Magaji, who he said was on medical leave is in the best position to explain how Maina returned to the ministry.

The committee announced that the Permanent Secretary must appear before it at a date to be fixed by it.

On his part, Malami testified that he “Kept in View” a letter presented for his signature by an unnamed line officer, to give legal advice that Maina returns to the civil service and that he was highly embarrassed with media reports saying he wrote such letter to Oyo-Ita.

Malami who explained that he first met Maina in the United Arab Emirate, with the permission of the Office of National Security Adviser, also alleged that a powerful pension syndicate which has Maina, other former top civil servants, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, federal legislators and ex-government officials as members, are behind negative media reports against him.

He also blamed the Jonathan administration, the 7th Senate, former Senate President, David Mark, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other parties sued by Maina for not appealing judgements obtained against them between 2013-2014.

“Let me state that the incidental correspondence or legal opinion, if any, expressed by my office relating to the reinstatement of Maina, was offered free of any strings attached”, he said.

The main witness, Maina was absent. But his lawyer Mohammed Katu, who announced appearance on his behalf, said his client will only appear before the committee, if he is sure he will be protected from being arrested by any of the security agencies or the EFCC.

Maina has been declared wanted by EFCC, the Nigerian Police Force and INTERPOL.

Katu shocked the panel with his disclosure that Maina was paid salary up until October, even as he treated 23 files minuted to him.

When asked to re-confirm his statements, by a member of the committee, Ayo Omidiran, Katu said: “Yes, Honourable, I can let you know that 23 files were sent to Maina for him to treat as Acting Director”.

According to Katu, Maina was reinstated via a letter signed by one Dr. R.K Attahiru of the Department of Human Resources in the Interior ministry. He displayed the original copy of the letter.