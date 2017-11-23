The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina
23rd November 2017 - Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat
23rd November 2017 - Nigeria partners with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants
23rd November 2017 - Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki
23rd November 2017 - Enugu PDP faults APC chieftain on attack claim
23rd November 2017 - U.S: Trump visits Coast Guards on Thanksgiving, thanks troops
23rd November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to start issuing tourist visas in 2018, official says
23rd November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI
23rd November 2017 - Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects
Home / Cover / National / Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina

Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina

— 23rd November 2017

 

 

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

It was a case of buck-passing at the investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating allegations of the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service.

The 2-day hearing by the Aliyu Madaki-led committee started yesterday with the Head of the Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, minister of Interior, Abdulraham Dambazzau, minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, taking turns to deny having authorised Maina’s reinstatement and reported promotion to the position of director in the Interior ministry.

The fresh probe was sequel to the resolution passed on the motion sponsored by Aon Tuesday, 4th April, 2017, which sought to investigate activities of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reforms from 2010 to the time of its dissolution.

The Head of Service disclosed that she kept the letter from the Federal Civil Service Commission for Maina’s reinstatement for sometime based on her fears his re-absorption was detrimental to the anti-corruption stance of the Buhari administration.

She read out letters between her and the Permanent-Secretary of the Interior ministry, Abubakar Magaji, in which she sought clarification on the basis which Maina was being re-absorbed.

“I was surprised that to find that without being officially conveyed the letter of his reinstatement or any letter of posting, whatsoever, the said Mr. Maina was absorbed into the ministry of Interior.

“I want to state here that I still have the original letters with me, my office never conveyed such a reinstatement order to Mr. Maina. So, there is no way he could have resumed work at the ministry of Interior if he has not been officially notified of doing such by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation,” she said.

In his submission, the Interior minister maintained that his duties does not include the employment or posting of staff of the ministry.

In washing his hands off the matter, Dambazzau told lawmakers, that Magaji, who he said was on medical leave is in the best position to explain how Maina returned to the ministry.

The committee announced that the Permanent Secretary must appear before it at a date to be fixed by it.

On his part, Malami testified that he “Kept in View” a letter presented for his signature by an unnamed line officer, to give legal advice that Maina returns to the civil service and that he was highly embarrassed with media reports saying he wrote such letter to Oyo-Ita.

Malami who explained that he first met Maina in the United Arab Emirate, with the permission of the Office of National Security Adviser, also alleged that a powerful pension syndicate which has Maina, other former top civil servants, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, federal legislators and ex-government officials as members, are behind negative media reports against him.

He also blamed the Jonathan administration, the 7th Senate, former Senate President, David Mark, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other parties sued by Maina for not appealing judgements obtained against them between 2013-2014.

“Let me state that the incidental correspondence or legal opinion, if any, expressed by my office relating to the reinstatement of Maina, was offered free of any strings attached”, he said.

The main witness, Maina was absent. But his lawyer Mohammed Katu, who announced appearance on his behalf, said his client will only appear before the committee, if he is sure he will be protected from being arrested by any of the security agencies or the EFCC.

Maina has been declared wanted by EFCC, the Nigerian Police Force and INTERPOL.

Katu shocked the panel with his disclosure that Maina was paid salary up until October, even as he treated 23 files minuted to him.

When asked to re-confirm his statements, by a member of the committee, Ayo Omidiran, Katu said: “Yes, Honourable, I can let you know that 23 files were sent to Maina for him to treat as Acting Director”.

According to Katu, Maina was reinstated via a letter signed by one Dr. R.K Attahiru of the Department of Human Resources in the Interior ministry. He displayed the original copy of the letter.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina

— 23rd November 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja It was a case of buck-passing at the investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating allegations of the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service. The 2-day hearing by the…

  • Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat

    — 23rd November 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to conduct investigation into the takeover of Etisalat by 9Mobile. The committee which is to report back to the House in eight weeks is to ascertain what led to the exit of Etisalat. The decision of the House followed the…

  • Nigeria partners with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Federal Government on Thursday signed an agreement with the German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation (GIZ) to set up a Nigerian–German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration. Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said at the signing ceremony in Abuja that the intervention was aimed at addressing the issue…

  • Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki

    — 23rd November 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Oba of Benin Omo N’oba Ewuare ll has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of Edo State in tackling insecurity in the state as the governor, Godwin Obaseki is clearly overwhelmed. He also called on the relevant authorities to reflect on the roles played by…

  • Enugu PDP faults APC chieftain on attack claim

    — 23rd November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State have denied attacking and abducting the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in 2015, Chief Okey Ezea, during the November 4 council poll. The APC Enugu State chapter through its Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share