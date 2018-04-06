Dambazau tasks fire service on professionalism, prevention

• Commissions 13 new fire engine trucks

Moshood Adebayo

Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahaman Bello Dambazau (retd), has tasked the authorities of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on professionalism and fire hazard prevention, promising that the Federal Government will always support them with necessary fire-fighting equipment and machines.

Dambazau, who described the FFS as one of the most important agencies, as far as public safety is concerned, also urged them to always live up to expectations of the public.

He spoke during the commissioning of 13 fire fighting trucks at the Federal Fire Service, Surulere, Lagos, during which the Controller-General of FFS, Joseph Garba Anebi, announced that the National Fire Academy has been upgraded to a degree-awarding institution, with affilIation to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The minister urged Anebi and his men to show more dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties of saving life and property.

Expressing delight at the transformation at the FFS across the country, since the current administration came into power, the minister described the situation of the FFS in Lagos, when he first visited, as an eye sore. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said had been continuously showing interest in the FFS, not only in terms of reviving it through provision of facilities, but, also, assisting with necessary equipment within the last two years.