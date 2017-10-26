Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), was conspicuously absent at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting started some minutes after 11:00a.m.

Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, were, however, present.

Malami, who arrived the Council chamber around 10:53 a.m. had discussions with the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, before the rendition of the National Anthem.

Oyo-Ita arrived the Council chamber around 10:54 a.m.

Maina, who was on the run for alleged N2 billion scam, got back into service without the knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President, on Monday. had ordered disengagement of Maina from service and immediate investigation of how he was recalled.