The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting
26th October 2017 - Police arrest 5 suspects for breaking into shops in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - Delta to eradicate quacks, fake spare parts dealers
26th October 2017 - 23 nomadic communities request for schools in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - Goat milk more beneficial to healthy growth – Report
26th October 2017 - Senate leader tasks FG on N’ East Commission chair’s pick
26th October 2017 - Govt. College Ughelli old boys hold Colloquium
26th October 2017 - Police parade 4 rapists, others in Gombe 
26th October 2017 - CCT: FG disburses N229.6m to 22,926 poor, vulnerable in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - US has lost trust in S’ Sudan, Trump’s envoy tells president
Home / Cover / National / Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting

Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting

— 26th October 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), was conspicuously absent at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting started some minutes after 11:00a.m.

Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, were, however, present.

Malami, who arrived the Council chamber around 10:53 a.m. had discussions with the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, before the rendition of the National Anthem.

Oyo-Ita arrived the Council chamber around 10:54 a.m.

Maina, who was on the run for alleged N2 billion scam, got back into service without the knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President, on Monday. had ordered disengagement of Maina from service and immediate investigation of how he was recalled.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting

— 26th October 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), was conspicuously absent at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting started some minutes after 11:00a.m. Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force…

  • Police arrest 5 suspects for breaking into shops in Jigawa

    — 26th October 2017

    The Police in Jigawa on Thursday announced the arrest of five persons suspected of breaking into 10 shops in Dutse, the state capital. The command Public Relations Officer, Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest in an interview, in Dutse. According to him, the suspects have been terrorising shop owners along the popular Hakimi street in Dutse…

  • Delta to eradicate quacks, fake spare parts dealers

    — 26th October 2017

    The Delta State House of Assembly says it will partner with the state executive to ensure quacks in the automobile industry and fake spare parts dealers were eradicated in the state. The Chairman, House Committee on Transport, Mr Efe Ofobruku said this in Asaba during a public hearing in the Delta House of Assembly with stakeholders…

  • 23 nomadic communities request for schools in Jigawa

    — 26th October 2017

    The Agency for Nomadic Education in Jigawa STate said, on Thursday, that 23 nomadic communities had requested for schools in their communities in the state. Alhaji Ali Manu, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, gave the figure in an interview,  in Dutse. Manu said that most of the requests were made to the Agency through…

  • Goat milk more beneficial to healthy growth – Report

    — 26th October 2017

    The Nigerian Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (NIFAAS), has recommended the consumption of goat milk, saying it is more beneficial to healthy growth than cow milk. This is contained in the forum’s Fact Sheet made available, on Thursday,  in Ibadan. It stated that goat milk contained more protein, higher level of essential amino acids and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share