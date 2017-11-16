The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa
16th November 2017 - Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development
16th November 2017 - NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims
16th November 2017 - AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe
16th November 2017 - Obiano, Nwoye’s constituents welcome Ojukwu’s defection to APC
16th November 2017 - 18 killed in Borno multiple blasts
16th November 2017 - Abia PDP behind fake Kalu presidential aspiration posters
16th November 2017 - Chibok girls’ parents write Buhari, demand info on missing daughters
Home / National / Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

— 16th November 2017

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalyng, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to allocate more funds to sports in Nigeria.

Dalung made the call in Abuja while receiving the victorious Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Team from the World English Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC), in Nairobi, Kenya, led by its president, Suleiman Gora.

According to him, in the last two years, the ministry of Youth and Sports has done better than any other ministry because we have brought glory to the country.

“Since this is the situation, we need more funds to develop sports.

“A situation where federations that have made the country proud have yearly budgetary allocation of between N30 or N40 billion, which cannot even fund one trip is unacceptable.

“We have over stretched the commitment of our people because members of the federation had at all time been contributing their monies in order to sponsor trips.

“Let us demonstrate commitment as a government by providing better support so that we can take governance in the federations to the next level,’’ he said.

Dalung appealed to the private sector to develop interest in the sponsorship of different sports in Nigeria and invest in it.

“ The multinational companies should develop interest in individual athletes, pick and train athletes, this will be better for sports in the country” he further said.

He, however, pledged to constantly support the federation in all of its activities.

Earlier, Gora informed the Minster that Nigeria had emerged the best scrabble playing nation for the second time running in the history of the sports.

“We are making history for the second time. This is the first country in the world and the only Black Country to have won the championship back to back.

“In Nairobi, we got 54 countries participating from over the world and we had countries representation of 169 players.

“In scrabble the top 15 positions are the ones that are considered for winning positions. Nigeria had five of her players in the top 15.

“We went there as the World Champions in terms of country representation and on individual basis.

“I am happy to inform you that we fought gallantly for the individual position up to the finals, at the end of 32 games, Moses Peter of Nigeria come second,’’ he said.

Presenting the trophy, Gora called for more funds to help the federation to win more laurels for the country.(NAN)

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

— 16th November 2017

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalyng, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to allocate more funds to sports in Nigeria. Dalung made the call in Abuja while receiving the victorious Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Team from the World English Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC), in Nairobi, Kenya, led by its president, Suleiman Gora….

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr. Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development

    — 16th November 2017

    Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has sought the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the agricultural development of the state, particularly in cassava and maize production. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the State Project Monitoring Team and State Technical Advisory team of the…

  • NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims

    — 16th November 2017

    Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja said, on Wednesday, that the Commission would produce specially printed Holy Bibles for all intending pilgrims in 2018. Uja disclosed this, in Abuja, at a security training and orientation for security personnel, staff and stakeholders that would participate in the 2017 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share