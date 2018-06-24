Dalung tips team to qualify for Round of 16

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung is optimistic that the Super Eagles will qualify for the round of 16 from Group D.

This followed the team’s 2-0 bashing of Iceland yesterday at the Volgograd Arena on Friday, lifting their position to number 2 in the group behind Croatia who have 6 points from 2 games.

In his reaction, Barrister Dalung congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory and enjoined them to carry over the hard work, commitment and discipline which brought about the emphatic win against Iceland to their next match against Argentina.

“I commend the players and officials of the Super Eagles for their superlative team spirit, unity of purpose and outstanding performance in Volgograd.

“This victory is sweet and soothing to millions of football loving Nigerians. You have displayed the typical Nigerian spirit that says we can when it appears we can’t. I have no doubt in my mind that the Super Eagles will not only do better against Argentina but will also go beyond expectations at the World Cup in Russia.

“You can be rest assured of the support, love and prayers from the Federal government and great football loving Nigerians at home and abroad. The government will continue to lift the team with the available resources while we expect you to make us proud with your sterling performance”.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mr Olusade Adesola who represented the Minister also thanked the players for bringing smiles to the faces of Nigerians.

During his visit to the players in the dressing room, Adesola implored the players to sustain the momentum and seal up their qualification to the knockout stage with victory against perennial World Cup opponents Argentina.

The Super Eagles play their last Group match against Argentina on Tuesday 26, June 2018 while Group leaders Croatia take on Iceland.