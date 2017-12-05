The Sun News
Dalung sets up new Nigeria House Project Committee

— 5th December 2017

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has appointed an eight-man committee for the Nigeria House Project, an official said on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, announced this in a statement.

She quoted Dalung as saying the committee would supervise the activities of the Nigeria Hospitality House at the 2018 Commonwealth

Games in Gold Coast, Australia “and possibly the FIFA World Cup in Russia’’.

“The Nigeria House Project is a public private partnership concept between the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and MOBAB Consult.

“The main purpose of the project is to promote the image of Nigerian sports and the brand Nigeria at international sports meets, beginning with the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“The Committee shall be involved in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, socio-economic and political development of the nation and business opportunities to the entire world,’’ Dalung was quoted as saying.

The committee has Ifedayo Akindoju as Chairman and Musa Kida as Vice-Chairman, with Mohammed Abdullahi as Consultant/Coordinator.

Others are Malam Ibrahim (Assistant Secretary), Kelvin Erhunwmuse (Member), Margret Nzumbato (Member),Tonobok Ojuru (Member) and Bolcit Patience (Secretary).

(Source: NAN)

