Dalung salutes Falconets' qualification
last minute

Dalung salutes Falconets’ qualification

— 15th August 2018

The Youth and Sports Minister Barrister Solomon Dalung has described Nigeria’s Falconets’ last minute draw against China as superlative.

The Falconets scored a late minute equalizer through Rasheedat Ajibade to give Nigeria a quarter final ticket in the ongoing FIFA Women’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

Barrister Dalung said the victory was a reflection of their determination, team spirit and hard work that earned the team a deserved quarterfinal ticket.

READ ALSO Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

“Let me once again congratulate you on behalf of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of Nigeria. It was a hard fought qualification and you worked so hard to earn this ticket. I had no doubt in my mind that you were going to scale through.”

Dalung reiterated that having watched the team during their preparation for the tournament and against Haiti, he had no doubt that the team was going to get the needed result to scale the hurdle.

“I am so excited and I know that millions of Nigerians are also happy with the result.”

