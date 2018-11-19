The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has congratulated the Super Eagles for their early qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The men’s senior national football team drew 1-1 away to Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Saturday at the FNB Stadium to top group E with 10 points and join the early qualifiers to the AFCON like Cameroon, Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco and Uganda.

Dalung commended the efforts of the players enjoining them reinforce their dominance of the sport as one of the best teams in Africa.

READ ALSO NFF President lauds FIFA for approving Stephen Keshi Stadium for international matches

“I congratulate the Super Eagles for their commitment, hard work and discipline that brought about their emphatic win.

“Having clinched the AFCON ticket with a game to go, I urge you not to relent in your efforts and to begin preparations in earnest for the Cup of Nations in Cameroon”.

The Super Eagles next game is in 2019 against Seychelles.