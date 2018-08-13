– The Sun News
Dalung dangles $10,000 at Falconets

Nigeria’s sports minister, Solomon Dalung has declared that he was optimistic that the Falconets of Nigeria will clinch a quarter final-ticket when the team faces China FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup on Monday.

The Falconets in their last Group D match only need a draw to advance to the next round.

The Sports minister had promised the team $10,000 if they win their game against China.

The players also received their first winning match bonus of $2,000 each for beating Haiti as promised by the minister as well as daily camp allowances paid till Monday 13th August, 2018.

“I believe that the Falconets have been well motivated for Monday’s game against China and I’ve been assured by the players that they will play out their hearts to get a quarter final ticket.

READ ALSO Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79

“The U-20 Women’s team had been in the final in 2010 and 2014 and I know that you all will work hard to repeat that success in 2018.

“Like I earlier promised, all your entitlements will be offset soon but you will get a personal token of $10,000 from me if you beat China on Monday.

“As a country we have identified our areas of strength and comparative advantage of which women’s football is one of them and we will need to invest more in it.

“On behalf of the His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of Nigeria, I wish you a successful outing against China on Monday,” Dalung said.

Nigeria are currently second in Group D with three points behind leaders Germany who have six. China are third with three points and Haiti have no points.

Leave a reply

