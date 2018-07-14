How Dakolo, Orkar and 1990 coup plotters began restructuring agitation in Nigeria – King Dakolo

Yes. The blind can see that and the deaf can hear. That was what they fought for. There has been a perennially sustained unfairness in this country. I am a privileged person. My mother is from Otuabagi where Nigeria’s first oil well was discovered. The Oil well, one was on my maternal ancestral land. That was where I was born. I did my secondary school at the Shell quarters. Now my paternal home, Gbarantoru where I am now King, is also the hub of SPDC most valuable and expensive onshore installation. So the oil story is my story. Peretobo Dakolo’s mother is my mother and his father is my father and he was even born before me so he saw the bustling of the Topokiri forest when Shell headquarters in Nigeria was in Ogbia . He saw the exploits of Isaac Boro and co. Having become a student of Okirika Grammar School and later worked a bit in NPA and then later a cadet of NDA, you can see that it did not take long for him to understand that the injustice in this country if allowed to remain would send the country to an early grave. What they were doing was not for the Niger Delta region alone but for the viability and survival of the country called Nigeria. It is when you are dumb that you think restructuring favours one section and does not favour the other. Restructuring is bringing out the best in everyone. There are talents everywhere in Nigeria. There are resources everywhere in Nigeria. God placed oil in the bowels of Ekpetiama land so why shouldn’t we prosper from it. It is only in this country from all over the wide world that a Yoruba would plant Kola and someone else is doing Kola business and not him; and then the Hausa man would plant groundnut and someone else is doing groundnut business; and Ijaw man would have oil and someone else is doing oil business and not him.

So you were not surprised that he was involved in the coup? No, I was not surprised because he was a regular combatant of 25 Regular Course. He has signed to die for Nigeria, so anything that is injustice, he should stand against it. So I was not surprised. That is their calling and training. Has your family forgiven IBB for executing your brother for fighting against injustice? Well as an adult and knowing how the political game is, I would hold nothing against IBB as a person. I see him as a victim of ignorance. He is much of a victim as I am a victim. The Nigerian state is a victim. There is no group that is shouting uhuru. Babaginda was a victim then as he is still today, just as everyone. So I would be small-minded if I begin to hold a grudge against a drunk who mistakenly broke my glass. He told me they had a small tete a tete with Ken Saro Wiwa before the coup, as they were reaching out to prominent Niger Delta people about the future of the region. Putting what Capt Dakolo and co did in perspective they were the pace setters for the new era Niger Delta revolution which has snowballed into all kinds of disturbances all calling for the same one thing. Nigeria needs to express gratitude to Capt. Dakolo for their foresight and for paying the supreme sacrifice because to pay the supreme price for the sake of bringing about an awareness which has captured the political and social space is no mean feat and the earlier the people wake up and honour them the better for us.