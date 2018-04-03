The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship
3rd April 2018 - Osinbajo to launch Foreign Affairs economic diplomacy
3rd April 2018 - Kogi Governor Bello sustains injury after falling off car
3rd April 2018 - 36 Lion FC unveil nine new players
3rd April 2018 - Benue police arrest 30 suspects for armed robbery, cultism
3rd April 2018 - Nigeria assumes AU Peace and Security chairmanship
3rd April 2018 - Tenure extension: APC inaugurates 10-man technical c’ittee
3rd April 2018 - Why Federal Govt named treasury looters – Tony Momoh
3rd April 2018 - Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members
3rd April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
Home / National / Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship
Vanessa Offiong

Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship

— 3rd April 2018

Adie Vanessa Offiong, an editor with Daily Trust newspaper, has won the Health Systems Global (HSG) Media Fellowship.

She is one of seven candidates from across the globe who have been considered for the intensive training on reporting governments’ modern health policies and the health challenges facing developing countries.

Offiong, the only Nigerian who won the fellowship will be joining other journalists from six countries – India, Russia, Namibia, Costa Rica and Australia.

The organisers of the fellowship, in a statement announcing the winners, said the successful journalists had been selected as the first HSG Media Fellows ahead of the Fifth Global Symposium for Health Systems Research (HSR2018) in Liverpool, United Kingdom, come October.

The statement said, “The HSG Media Fellows will be undertaking cutting-edge investigations on critical health systems and health policy topics in diverse contexts and settings ahead of HSR2018. The idea is to promote high quality and diverse journalistic practices that address critical health systems and health policy related topics.

“At the heart of HSG is to advocate and raise the profile of health systems and health policy issues from different countries and regions, and globally. HSG recognizes the vital role that media play in presenting the bigger and complex picture of health challenges and the need to strengthen health systems to address them. The fellows will be working hard to communicate and engage around these complex realities.”

Offiong who is head of the Daily Trust Arts & Entertainment desk has an interest in reporting development issues with a human angle and solutions-based approach.

She uses data in reporting a range of topics including health, women & children, environment and agriculture among others and has done this for about a decade.

She is a 2017 IHP intern of the Institute of Tropical Medicine Antwerp, Belgium. Offiong is also a 2017 Fellow of the ICFJ-United Nations Foundation Reporting Fellowship on Climate and Migration in which her story ‘When antenatal is luxury: the IDP story’ won in the ‘Honorary Mention’ category of the competition for its impact.

 

_____________

Daily Trust

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Vanessa Offiong

Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship

— 3rd April 2018

Adie Vanessa Offiong, an editor with Daily Trust newspaper, has won the Health Systems Global (HSG) Media Fellowship. She is one of seven candidates from across the globe who have been considered for the intensive training on reporting governments’ modern health policies and the health challenges facing developing countries. Offiong, the only Nigerian who won…

  • Osinbajo Foreign Affairs economic diplomacy

    Osinbajo to launch Foreign Affairs economic diplomacy

    — 3rd April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday, April 5, 2018 launch the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI). The event, slated for 3 p.m., will be launched at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, made available…

  • Kogi Governor Yahaya BELLO

    Kogi Governor Bello sustains injury after falling off car

    — 3rd April 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Palpable fear gripped supporters of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello when he fell off a  moving vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. According to an eyewitness account, the Governor was coming from Abuja in a convoy on Thursday when he reportedly fell off the vehicle along old market, Lokoja. The witness said that Bello, in his…

  • OWOSENI CULTISM

    Benue police arrest 30 suspects for armed robbery, cultism

    — 3rd April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has arrested 30 suspects in connection with armed robbery and cultism with 13 different weapons across the state. One of the suspects is an 18-year-old Aondoana Ator. Ator, a JSS Two student of a secondary school from Ikpayongo community, in Benue, reportedly confessed that he operated with…

  • Bankole Adeoye AU PSC chairman

    Nigeria assumes AU Peace and Security chairmanship

    — 3rd April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigeria on Monday assumed the one-month rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC). The Embassy of Nigeria and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share