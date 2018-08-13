My Daily Times memoirs: Tunji Oseni (1)

Prior to this editorial revolution, the trajectory was to move from the editorship of Sunday Times to Daily Times, but when a whiz-kid emerged years after Chief Ugochukwu, the conventional sequence changed to the chagrin of most employees! It all had to do with Ughamadu’s scholastic attainments, quintessential professionalism and distinction in OPEC reportage. As for me, I moved on to The Post Express, New Age briefly, The Sun, Equitorial Trust Bank, Globacom, returned to the bank, berthed fleetingly at Sterling Bank—all at managerial levels—before resigning and teaming up with Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, the most popular politician in Nigeria and one of Africa’s 50 richest men, according to Forbes. READ ALSO: A chat with Orji Uzor Kalu revisited This prefatory to my Daily Times’ odyssey will not be complete without mentioning Mr. Tunji Oseni, the most influential person in my media employment profile as captured in the following lines. Other key players in my three-decade-plus journalistic sojourn would be mentioned in the concluding edition shortly. It is difficult to believe that it is more than a decade that my mentor left these shores. If he had been alive I am cocksure that our relationship would have blossomed to unimaginable heights. Of all friends of mine that have gone ahead of us, this man meant most to me because he contributed inestimably to my professional ascent hence this especial remembrance tribute. I still find it an inconsolable reality that my master, chummy and ardent fan of my column, Wordsworth, has taken a glorious flight out of this gloomy space. I am pained the more on grounds of our inexplicable circumstances that made it impossible for us to meet in almost two years, long before his death! This consummate journalist and media manager meant so much to me that words cannot capture. The only way for me to commemorate his painful exit is to cite five memorable encounters out of the legion we had together on several platforms of brotherly mutuality. READ ALSO: Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists

On an occasion when some cliquish elements in the old Daily Times, where he was the managing director, ganged up against me, it took the swift intervention of this detribalized man of profuse humility all the way from our 3, 5, 7 Kakawa Street, Lagos, corporate head office to extricate me from their clannish and bellicose stranglehold in Times Publications Division, Agidingbi, Ikeja. Shortly after that unwarranted belligerence, he unprecedentedly presented me to the company's shareholders at the 70th AGM for my exemplary contributions to institutional objectives and contemporaneously gave me a cash-backed award for professional excellence through my quintessential language column. He really appreciated my unparalleled productivity and profundity of skills. When he became former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) in 2001, he never failed to invite me to executive events in Abuja— in my capacity as the editor of The Post Express—alongside select reputable editors. At one of the presidential media chats in which I participated, he stood at the last gate at Ota Farms where the special session held waiting anxiously for me because I arrived extremely behind schedule due to bad roads and concomitant traffic bottlenecks. After the media chat, he visited me in my office in Apapa months later to solicit my support for government's initiatives and also establish the imperative need for me to be less critical of the Obasanjo administration. The last meeting I had with Egbon Oseni was when I rode with him in his official car from Aso Rock, after an exclusive presidential session over dinner with about 10 title editors of frontline national newspapers in September 2002 or thereabouts, to NICON NOGA Hotel where we were lodged. All through the journey from the seat of government to the hotel he kept expressing bitterness over my hyper-criticisms of Obasanjo. I promised to soft-pedal, which, alas, I never did for obvious reasons! (To further prove our amity, while we used his vehicle, colleagues of mine were taken in other vehicles back to the hotel). How would I have known that it was the last goodnight as the man of urbanity bade me farewell at the NICON-NOGA Hotel lobby? I can vividly recollect it all as if it were yesterday!