Onyebuchi Michael popularly known as Daddy Fresh, will tomorrow, Saturday thrill music lovers in Lekki, Lagos.

Sponsored by Lekki-based Royal London Hotels and Suites, the event tagged: ‘Last Man Standing’, will have Daddy Fresh and some up and coming artistes perform.

According to Kingsley Odebe, a promoter of the show, the event is held every month before Royal Pool Splash Party, for those resident in Lekki and beyond.

“We are bringing Ajegunle to Lekki so we can have a feel of the ghetto vibes. There are prizes for the best dancer and best dressed couples,” he said.