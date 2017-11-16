The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Da Vinci painting of Jesus sells for record $450m
16th November 2017 - Zimbabwean priest mediating potential Mugabe exit – report
16th November 2017 - Oxfam hopes democracy in Zimbabwe will survive after coup
16th November 2017 - Kidnap of Briton: JTF launches manhunt for kingpin in Delta
16th November 2017 - Ghana budgets $13.9b in 2018
16th November 2017 - Canada won’t send peacekeepers to Mali in near future – officials
16th November 2017 - Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa
16th November 2017 - Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development
Home / World News / Da Vinci painting of Jesus sells for record $450m

Da Vinci painting of Jesus sells for record $450m

— 16th November 2017

A 500-year-old painting believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci sold for $450.3 million in New York on Wednesday, blazing a new world record for the most expensive work of art sold at auction, Christie’s said.

“Salvator Mundi” or “Savior of the World,” which depicts Jesus Christ, more than doubled the previous record of $179.4 million paid for Pablo Picasso’s “The Women of Algiers (Version O)” in New York in 2015.

Lost for years only to resurface at a regional auction in 2005, it is one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings generally accepted as being from the Renaissance master’s own hand, according to Christie’s.

All the others are held in museum or institutional collections.

Wednesday’s price was all the more extraordinary given that the oil on panel fetched only 45 British pounds in 1958, at the time believed to have been a copy, before subsequently disappearing for years.

Dated to around 1500, the work sold after 19 minutes of frenzied bidding — an incongruous Old Master in Christie’s evening postwar and contemporary sale, which attracts the biggest spenders in the high-octane world of international billionaire art collectors.

Christie’s declined to identify the buyer, other than to confirm that bids came from “every part of the world.”

The price could call into question a legal suit lodged by its Russian seller, who accused a Swiss art dealer in Monaco of allegedly overcharging him when he bought the work for $127.5 million in 2013.

The value of private sales are rarely known, but a Willem de Kooning and a Gauguin were previously thought the most expensive, sold in 2015 separately for $300 million each, according to US media reports.

Auctioneer Jussi Pylkkanen opened bidding at $75 million, pulling in 45 bids from clients on the phone and in the room.

Whoops and applause rippled through the packed room as bids quickly escalated into unchartered territory, coming down to two head-to-head rivals on the telephone.

Pylkkanen eventually hammered the painting at $450 million. The final price came to $450.3 million including the buyer’s premium.

Even discounting any commission, that is a tidy profit for Dmitry Rybolovlev, the boss of soccer club AS Monaco, who last bought the painting in 2013.

The oligarch has accused Yves Bouvier of conning him out of hundreds of million dollars by overcharging him on a string of deals, including on the Da Vinci, and pocketing the difference.

Bouvier bought the work at Sotheby’s for $80 million in 2013. He resold it within days to the Russian tycoon, for $127.5 million.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Christie’s declined to comment on the controversy and had valued the painting pre-sale at $100 million.

So huge was interest that nearly 30,000 people flocked to see the painting at Christie’s showrooms in Hong Kong, London, San Francisco and New York, the auction house said.

The work was exhibited at The National Gallery in London in 2011, after years of research trying to document its authenticity after it was found, mistaken for a copy, in a US auction in 2005.

Christie’s experts said the painting’s rarity was difficult to overstate, calling it the “Holy Grail” for auction specialists.

For years it was presumed to have been destroyed, emerging only in 2005 when it was purchased from a US estate.

“It’s an extraordinary price for an extraordinary painting. Leonardo inspired generations and continues to inspire today,” said Francois de Poortere, head of the Old Masters department at Christie’s.

“He was a genius of his time and people still see him as that. It’s an extraordinary feeling to see the magnetism around this painting.”

The painting depicts a half-length figure of Jesus, holding a crystal orb in his left hand as he raises his right in benediction.

Christie’s says it belonged to Charles I, after possibly being made for the French royal family and taken to England by Queen Henrietta Maria when she married the English monarch in 1625. (NAN)

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kidnap of Briton: JTF launches manhunt for kingpin in Delta

— 16th November 2017

The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), has launched a manhunt for the leader of a kidnap gang identified as Karowei Gbakumor in Delta. The Commander, OPDS, Rear Adm. Suleiman Apochi, disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited Enekorogha community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta where four British Missionaries were kidnapped…

  • Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

    — 16th November 2017

    Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalyng, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to allocate more funds to sports in Nigeria. Dalung made the call in Abuja while receiving the victorious Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Team from the World English Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC), in Nairobi, Kenya, led by its president, Suleiman Gora….

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr. Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development

    — 16th November 2017

    Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has sought the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the agricultural development of the state, particularly in cassava and maize production. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the State Project Monitoring Team and State Technical Advisory team of the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share