DA-SILVA

Da-Silva vies for presidency in 2019

— 3rd September 2018
Damiete Braide

A healthcare administrator in the United States of America, Ayo Da-silva, has declared his intention to run for presidency in the 2019 general election on the platform of Save Nigeria Congress (SNC). 

He made the declaration at the weekend while  addressing Nigerians at the Nigerian Secretariat complex in Southfield, Michigan.
Da-silva, identified bad leadership, greed, self-centredness and avarice as some of the problems facing  the country.
“If we continue to stand by and watch from the sidelines, there might not be a tomorrow for our beloved country.
At independence in 1960, the world looked up to Nigeria as the most populous black nation to become the super-power for the black race but instead our country began to crumble with our cocoa farms, groundnut pyramids, palm oil trees disappearing and our culture polluted,” he said.
The presidential aspirant said he will remodel the country to the same standard in the United States, Canada, Europe and part of Asia.
He vowed to re-engineer Nigeria and bring the kind of change people could best imagine and maintained that under his leadership, poverty will be stamped out in his first 100 days.
His economic team, he said, had put in place a robust plan of self-sustenance agricultural development that will make farming attractive such that the sector will be producing millionaire-farmers.
While pledging to reorganise and rebuild the country to a world class standard, he accused some of Nigerian leaders of using religion and tribe as tools to destabilise the country.
He reaffirmed his determination to transform the healthcare programmes to the level being practised in North America by making it accessible to all Nigerians.
